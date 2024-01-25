Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka has stated that neither injustice nor humiliation have been meted out to Jagadish Shettar within the Congress party. Reflecting on Jagadish Shettar's decision to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Siddaramaiah refuted claims of mistreatment, highlighting the respectful treatment accorded to Shettar during his tenure within the Congress party.
     

    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

    "The Congress party offered Shettar a ticket, despite his unsuccessful bid in the assembly election, in response to Shettar's assertions of being insulted by the BJP during ticket allocation. Subsequently, the party appointed him as a member of the Legislative Council, demonstrating their commitment to his political career." Siddaramaiah affirmed.
    Addressing media inquiries in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reflected on Shettar's switching parties, juxtaposing them with his previous statements affirming loyalty to the Congress party.

    "Jagdish Shettar himself acknowledged the significance of the Congress party in revitalising his political career. He had previously asserted his commitment to the Congress, emphasising that he had not contemplated returning to the BJP. However, recent developments indicate otherwise," Shivakumar stated.
    Shivakumar recounted his recent interactions with Shettar, highlighting the latter's expressed dissatisfaction with his treatment within the BJP and affirmations of loyalty to the Congress party.

    "During our conversations, Shettar expressed concerns about his treatment within the BJP and reiterated his allegiance to the Congress party. His sudden rejoining of the BJP has raised questions about the motivations behind his decision," Shivakumar remarked.
    Shivakumar emphasized the respectful treatment accorded to Shettar as a senior leader within the Congress party, acknowledging his contributions and valuing his insights.

