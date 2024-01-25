Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Setback for Congress as former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar makes Ghar Wapsi to BJP

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader, is set to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After successful talks with BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi, Shettar, who had previously switched allegiance to the Congress, is expected to return to the BJP. The decision was finalized after discussions with associate Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and BJP leaders Yediyurappa and Vijayendra.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Karnataka’s Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader who had switched allegiance from the BJP to the Congress during the state assembly elections, has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    He rejoined BJP Partin in the presence of BJP National Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, state president BY Vijayendra, BS Yediyurappa, MoU Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He was welcomed with BJP's shawl and flower bokeh.

    The talks between Jagadish Shettar and BJP leader Amit Shah regarding his return to the party have been concluded successfully. The Lingayat leader, currently stationed in Delhi, has given his nod to rejoin the BJP after a crucial meeting with Amit Shah. Accompanying him in Delhi was his close associate, former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, with whom he reached the final decision to realign with the party.

    The move gained momentum as former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra engaged in discussions with Amit Shah about the prospective return of Jagadish Shettar to the BJP fold.

     

