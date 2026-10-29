Karnataka has approved an ₹8 per litre increase in Nandini milk prices from November 1. The revised rates will apply to different milk varieties. Check the old and new prices of Nandini milk.

Consumers in Karnataka will have to pay more for milk from November 1, following the state government's decision to approve an ₹8 per litre price hike. The increase is expected to affect households, hotels, tea stalls and other businesses that depend on milk for their daily operations. Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. According to the government, the bulk of the additional amount will go directly to dairy farmers to support their income amid rising fodder costs and declining milk production.

Karnataka Cabinet Approves ₹8 Per Litre Milk Price Hike

The state Cabinet has approved an ₹8 per litre increase in milk prices, effective November 1. The decision follows an earlier move that authorised the Chief Minister to determine milk prices.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda explained how the additional amount would be distributed between dairy farmers and milk unions. According to the minister, ₹7 of the increase will go to farmers, while the remaining ₹1 will be allocated to milk unions to cover operational and maintenance expenses.

How Much Will Dairy Farmers Earn After the Price Hike?

The government has outlined the revised payment structure for dairy farmers following the increase.

Previous Payment Structure:

Base price paid to farmers: ₹35 per litre

Government incentive: ₹5 per litre

Total payment to farmers: ₹40 per litre

Revised Payment Structure From November 1:

Revised base price: ₹42 per litre

Government incentive: ₹5 per litre

Total payment to farmers: ₹47 per litre

Under the revised arrangement, farmers will receive an additional ₹7 per litre, taking their total payment, including the existing government incentive, to ₹47 per litre. Milk unions will receive the remaining ₹1 per litre from the price increase to cover operational and maintenance costs.

Why Has Karnataka Increased Milk Prices?

According to Krishna Byre Gowda, severe drought conditions and a shortage of green fodder have affected dairy farming across the state. The minister also said that daily milk collection by district milk unions had declined by around 10 lakh litres.

Dairy farmers have been facing difficulties in maintaining their cattle and meeting the costs associated with milk production. The government has cited the need to support farmers' livelihoods as a key reason for approving the price increase.

Lakhs of rural households depend on dairy farming for their income, with milk sales contributing significantly to their daily household expenses. Farmers from different political backgrounds have also been demanding higher procurement prices.

Karnataka Milk Prices Compared With Other States

The minister said the average milk price in other states was around ₹56 per litre, while the corresponding price in Karnataka was approximately ₹46 per litre before the revision.

Farmers had cited the difference in prices across states while seeking an increase in the amount paid for milk. The Cabinet considered these concerns, along with the challenges facing dairy farmers, before approving the ₹8 per litre hike.

How Will the Milk Price Hike Affect Consumers?

The revised rates are expected to increase household spending on milk from November 1. Hotels, tea stalls, coffee shops and other food businesses that use milk regularly may also face higher operating costs.

Any subsequent increase in the prices of tea, coffee and other milk-based products will depend on decisions taken by individual businesses.

While consumers will face higher milk bills, dairy farmers are set to receive an additional ₹7 per litre under the revised payment structure. The government has presented the decision as a measure to support dairy farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

Nandini Milk Price List: Old and New Rates After ₹8 Hike

Following the ₹8 per litre milk price hike, the revised prices of different Nandini milk varieties are listed below. The table shows the current prices before the increase and the revised prices after the hike, effective November 1.

Milk Variety Old Price (1 Litre) New Price (1 Litre)

Toned Milk ₹46 ₹54

Homogenised Toned Milk ₹47 ₹55

Homogenised Cow's Milk ₹50 ₹58

Shubham Milk ₹52 ₹60

Samruddhi Milk ₹55 ₹63

Special Milk ₹52 ₹60

Double Toned Milk ₹43 ₹51

Orange Packet Cow's Milk ₹50 ₹58

Green Special ₹50 ₹58

Normal Green Cow's Milk ₹50 ₹58

Consumers should check the latest prices printed on milk packets or announced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) before purchasing.