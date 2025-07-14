Karnataka's Gadag district has reported mysterious deaths of wild cats, owls, and snakes near Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary. Suspected causes include pesticide use and rat poison, but officials await post-mortem confirmation.

Gadag: A series of mysterious wild animal deaths have been reported near villages bordering the Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gadag district, Karnataka. The incident has raised fresh concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists, already alarmed by recent tiger and leopard fatalities in the region.

Multiple Species Found Dead Near Varavi Village

In the past week, villagers in Lakshmeshwar taluk, particularly around Varavi village, have discovered more than two wild cats dead. Alongside them, dead owls and snakes have also been spotted, intensifying suspicions over the cause of death.

Possible Causes Under Scrutiny

The cause of the animal deaths remains unknown. Some believe the fatalities may be linked to the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by local farmers. Others suggest that chilli farmers in the area use rat poison to protect seeds from rodents, which in turn poisons predators like wild cats and owls that consume the affected animals.

“There is no certainty yet, as no post-mortem examinations have been carried out,” experts note.

Rat poison often contains highly toxic elements such as arsenic and thallium. If ingested in large quantities, these substances can lead to internal bleeding and ultimately death in animals.

"If these elements enter the bodies of wild cats, owls, and snakes in high quantities, they can cause internal bleeding and death.” — Manjunath Nayak, Biodiversity Researcher

Forest Department Unaware of the Deaths

Shockingly, local Forest Department officials appear to be unaware of the recent animal deaths in villages around Kappatagudda. The absence of formal reports from villagers has created confusion and delayed official inquiry.

“We’ve received information about wild cat deaths near Kappatagudda, but there’s no clarity on where exactly the carcasses are. The exact cause of death can only be determined after conducting post-mortem examinations.” — Santosh Kumar Kenchappanavar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Gadag.