    Karnataka: Muslim man arrested for posting ‘Savarkar is terrorist’ on Facebook in Koppal

    Tensions rose in Dotihala village after Savarkar's nameplate and portrait were defaced on a Yelahanka flyover. Hussain Saab Kolli was arrested for posting provocative content on Facebook, calling Savarkar the "first terrorist of the country" and praising Tipu Sultan. Another incident involved NSUI members allegedly defacing Savarkar's name on the flyover signboard in Bengaluru.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 30, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Tensions flared in the communally sensitive Dotihala village of Kushtagi district after miscreants defaced the nameplate and portrait of Veer Savarkar on a Yelahanka flyover by smearing them with ink. The incident has triggered a strong response from the local community.

    In a related development, Hussain Saab Kolli, a resident of Dotihala village, was arrested by Kushtagi police for posting provocative content on Facebook. Kolli, using a fake account under the name "Tipu Tipu," referred to Savarkar as the "first terrorist of the country" and used derogatory language. His post, which also praised Tipu Sultan, incited communal sentiments and led to his detention. An FIR was registered against him under IPC Section 505(2) for attempting to create enmity between different groups.

    Kolli had previously posted similar inflammatory content, and the police had been monitoring his online activities. His arrest comes as part of a broader effort to prevent communal unrest in the region.

    In another incident, Savarkar's name on the Yelahanka flyover signboard in Bengaluru was allegedly defaced by members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), adding to the controversy. Visuals from the scene showed a man spraying black ink on the blue signboard, which displayed Veer Savarkar's name in both English and Kannada.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
