In a tragic incident in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, a mother and her son drowned in the Hiranyakeshi river in Sankeshwar. The woman jumped in to save her son but was swept away. Her body has been recovered, and search operations are ongoing.

In a deeply tragic incident that has shaken the local community, a mother and her young son drowned in the Hiranyakeshi river in Sankeshwar town, in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district. The incident occurred on Tuesday and has left residents in shock. While the mother’s body was recovered later the same day, efforts are still underway to locate her son, as rescue teams continue an intensive search operation in the river.

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Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Kutholi, aged 27, and her 10-year-old son, Supreeth Kutholi. Both were residents of the area.

Mother Drowns While Attempting to Save Son

According to initial reports, the tragedy unfolded when Supreeth, who had entered the river, began to struggle in the water. In a desperate attempt to save him, his mother Lakshmi jumped into the river. However, she was unable to rescue her son and was also swept away by the current, resulting in the fatal incident.

Incident Near Shankalinga Temple

The incident took place on the banks of the Hiranyakeshi river, behind the Shankalinga Temple in Sankeshwar. Locals and authorities were alerted soon after the incident.

Search Operation Underway

Fire and emergency services personnel managed to retrieve Lakshmi’s body late on Tuesday night. A search operation using boats is currently underway to trace Supreeth’s body. Authorities are continuing their efforts, and further details are awaited.