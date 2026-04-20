Two men from Durg died after drowning in the Shivnath River in Chhattisgarh. The bodies were recovered by the SDRF. A separate incident saw a boiler blast at the Sakti Power Plant, killing 23 people, with an FIR lodged against management.

Two people died after drowning in the Shivnath River in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ishant and Mohammad Faisal, both residents of Kailash Nagar in Durg district. The two had come to visit Chhatagarh near the Shivnath River. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the spot and later recovered the bodies. Further details are awaited.

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Sakti Power Plant Blast Kills 23

Earlier, in a separate incident, 23 people were killed and 13 were injured in the Sakti Power Plant blast, officials said on Saturday. An FIR has already been registered against the management of Vedanta Power Plant and other responsible persons following a boiler blast, Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Prafull Thakur said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered an investigation. (ANI)