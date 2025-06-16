Heavy monsoon rains have revived waterfalls and boosted tourism across Karnataka, especially in Kodagu, Malenadu, and coastal districts. Tourists are thronging popular spots like Mullayanagiri, Jog Falls, and Sringeri for weekend getaways.

Bengaluru: Heavy monsoon rains across Karnataka have rejuvenated the state's waterfalls, especially in Kodagu, the coastal region, and Malenadu. Tourists are flocking to these areas over the weekend to witness the stunning cascades and enjoy the cool weather. Chikkamagaluru district has received substantial rainfall, resulting in a strong flow of waterfalls in the Charmadi Ghat region.

Mullayanagiri, one of the most visited tourist spots in Chikkamagaluru, saw a massive influx of visitors on Sunday. More than 1,300 vehicles caused a traffic jam at the base of the hill, forcing police to intervene and manage the congestion.

Sirimane Falls delights visitors in Sringeri

Sirimane Falls near Kigga in Sringeri taluk is gushing down from a height of about 100 feet, providing a spectacular sight. Despite locals warning of slippery rocks and swift currents, tourists were seen venturing out onto the rocks for photos and fun. Sringeri itself is seeing a steady rise in tourist footfall.

Wildlife and waterfalls in Chamarajanagar and Mandya

In Chamarajanagar district, tourists braved the rains to enjoy safaris in Bandipur on Sunday. Gaganachukki and Bharachukki Falls, located on the border of Mandya and Chamarajanagar, are drawing visitors with their powerful flow, thanks to the continuous rainfall that has swelled the Krishna River.

Belagavi and Western Ghats falls witness tourist surge

Gokak and Amboli Falls in Belagavi district are now roaring with fresh rainwater and attracting large crowds. Similarly, heavy downpours in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts have brought Jog Falls, Unchalli Falls, Sathodi Falls, and Magodu Falls back to life, with thousands arriving to witness the spectacle.

Kodagu waterfalls draw crowds despite warnings

Despite landslide warnings, tourists continued to visit Abbe and Iruppu Falls in Kodagu, creating concern among locals and officials. Tourist sites in Dakshina Kannada district, including Kollur, Dharmasthala, and Kukke Subramanya, also saw large crowds.

Home Minister visits Kollur temple

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara visited Kollur, offered prayers to Goddess Mookambika, and participated in a special puja on Sunday, adding to the significance of the religious destination during the monsoon tourism rush.