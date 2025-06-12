Karnataka: The southwest monsoon has regained strength, bringing heavy rainfall across the state. IMD has issued a seven-day alert predicting widespread rain and strong winds in most districts till June 17.

Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon has become active again after a brief halt of nearly two weeks, with rains lashing out in several parts of Karnataka in the early hours on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for Karnataka, predicting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17.

Hubballi in Dharwad district hit by torrential rain and waterlogging

The Hubballi area in the Dharwad district of Karnataka witnessed torrential rainfall early on Thursday, which caused massive waterlogging in several parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village.

According to the weather department, rainfall will remain widespread in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17. Meanwhile, rainfall will be "fairly widespread" in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 before turning "widespread" for the next three days.

Coastal Karnataka to witness extremely heavy rain and strong winds

In coastal Karnataka districts, the IMD has forecast “heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.”

In north interior Karnataka, “Heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind likely to occur at one or two places over Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts.”

Heavy rain alert for Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot and surrounding districts

"Heavy rain with sustained wind at 40 to 50 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Raichur districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind at 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at most places over Bidar and Yadgir districts," IMD said in its report.

South interior Karnataka to receive widespread rainfall from June 14

In south interior Karnataka, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50-60 kmph, which are likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind at the same speed is likely to occur at one or two places over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

"Heavy rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at one or two places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan and Vijayanagar districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at most places over Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga and Kolar districts," IMD said.

These weather predictions are likely to remain relevant till June 17.