Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda sparked controversy by claiming he had 2,500 stray dogs killed during his tenure as Chikkamagaluru municipal chief. The debate highlights the state’s stray dog problem, rabies risk, and limits of sterilisation efforts.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council member SL Bhojegowda of JDS has sparked widespread controversy by admitting that he had 2,500 stray dogs killed during his tenure as chief of the Chikkamagaluru municipal body. His remarks came during a heated council discussion on the state’s escalating stray dog problem, which has emerged as a serious public health concern. So far this year, Karnataka has reported 2.4 lakh dog bite cases and 19 deaths due to rabies, prompting debates over the effectiveness of existing sterilisation and vaccination programmes. Bhojegowda’s statement, which also included the claim that the culled dogs were buried under trees to serve as natural compost, has raised ethical, legal, and animal welfare questions across the state.

Details Of Bhojegowda’s Statement

According to reports by Niranjan Kaggere, Bhojegowda said, "During my tenure as the chairperson of the City Municipality Council, we killed 2,500 dogs and buried them under trees to serve as natural compost."

It was not immediately clear which specific years Bhojegowda was referring to, but he has served as a Member of the Legislative Council for several years.

Limitations Of Current Stray Dog Management

Municipal Minister Rahim Khan highlighted that existing rules only allow for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs. Despite this, Bhojegowda suggested a more aggressive approach, saying, "If anyone opposes removal of stray dogs from streets, the government must unleash 10 strays into the houses of the animal activists."

The debate underlines the challenges Karnataka faces in controlling stray dog populations while addressing public health concerns such as rabies.