Karnataka Congress MLA RV Deshpande sparked outrage after telling a female journalist, “Let your delivery happen, then we’ll give you a hospital.” Opposition parties, media groups, and women’s rights activists have demanded an apology.

Bengaluru: A major political controversy has erupted in Karnataka after senior Congress leader and Haliyal MLA RV Deshpande made a remark that many termed insulting and insensitive. During a press conference, when a female journalist questioned him about the lack of a hospital in Joida taluk, Deshpande responded with a smile, “Let your delivery happen. When you deliver, then we will give you (a hospital).” The exchange, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage across political and media circles.

Journalist Expresses Shock At Response

The journalist, Radha Hiregoudar, Editor-in-Chief of Guarantee News Kannada, expressed her disbelief and disappointment at the MLA’s response. She later said that she had raised the question because the absence of a hospital in Joida was a pressing issue, especially for pregnant women.

“I was shocked because I had never heard him make such a nonsensical statement. My channel and I have asked for an apology. We have not got a response from him,” she said.

MLA Doubles Down Instead Of Clarifying

Instead of clarifying or retracting his statement, Deshpande doubled down, smiling and winking at those around him.

“When it’s time for your delivery, we will get it done,” he added, further escalating anger among the press and civil society.

Opposition And Rights Groups Demand Apology

The remarks prompted strong reactions from opposition parties, women’s rights activists, and media organizations. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad said the statement reflected the “cheap mentality” and “moral bankruptcy” of the Congress.

Women’s rights groups criticised the comment as an insult to women and journalists, asking whether a male journalist would have been subjected to such a reply.

Media Organisations Issue Ultimatum

Journalism associations described the MLA’s remarks as “highly insulting” and warned of collective protests if Deshpande failed to apologise. They stressed that leaders in public positions must demonstrate dignity and sensitivity rather than make offensive comments.

Political Fallout For Congress

Political analysts believe the controversy could deepen Congress’ troubles in Karnataka if Deshpande does not issue a clarification or apology soon. Opposition leaders have accused the party of double standards, highlighting the gap between its public rhetoric on respect for women and the actual behaviour of its leaders.

Long-Standing Demand For Hospital In Joida

Beyond the controversy, the episode has reignited attention to the genuine need for better healthcare infrastructure in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada. Residents have long demanded a multi-speciality hospital, with campaigns such as #NoHospitalNoVote pressing for urgent action. Critics say that rather than making dismissive remarks, leaders should focus on delivering solutions for critical health needs in the region.