A man went missing while heading to his farm in Shivamogga, Karnataka. His body was later found in the Tunga River. Thirthahalli police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death, and a post-mortem report is awaited.

A man who went missing after leaving home to tend to his farm was found dead in the Tunga River on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vasanth (31), a resident of Kuruvalli in Thirthahalli taluk, was discovered by locals near the Bhu Varaha temple close to Hunasavalli. The incident has left his family devastated, while authorities are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Incident

Vasanth had left home on Thursday afternoon, informing his family that he was going to the farm. When he did not return by evening, his family grew concerned. On Friday, locals spotted a pair of slippers on the riverbank near the temple and immediately alerted the fire department. Following a thorough search of the river, rescue personnel recovered Vasanth’s body.

Police Investigation Underway

Thirthahalli police visited the scene and conducted a detailed inspection. Vasanth’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. A case has been registered at the Thirthahalli police station, and authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Reminder of Previous Tragedy

The Tunga River has seen similar incidents in the past, raising safety concerns. On December 23, Premkumar (17), a second-year PUC student, tragically died after being caught in the river current near Pillangere village in Shivamogga taluk. The student, who attended DVS College, had come to the temple with friends when the accident occurred. Authorities and locals have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution near the river due to its strong currents.