A 15-year-old Class 9 student was found dead on the premises of a government school in Yadgiri district, Karnataka. The family has alleged harassment by teachers. Police have registered an FIR against six teachers and launched an investigation.

A tragic incident has shaken Yadgiri district, where a 15-year-old student, who was expected to build a promising future through education, was found dead on school premises. The incident occurred at the Government High School in Vadagera taluk, triggering serious allegations from the family that continuous harassment by teachers drove the boy to take the extreme step. The incident has sparked outrage among parents and raised serious concerns over student safety and disciplinary practices in schools.

Details Of the Incident

The deceased student has been identified as Pawan (15), a Class 9 student at the Government High School in Vadagera. On the afternoon of January 21, Pawan was found dead under a tree within the school campus. His body was discovered hanging from a rope tied to the tree, and initial findings suggest it to be a case of suicide. The incident sent shockwaves through the school and the surrounding community.

Family Alleges Harassment By Teachers

According to the family, Pawan had earlier confided in his mother that he was being repeatedly scolded by teachers without any valid reason. Family members have alleged that mental harassment and verbal abuse by teachers caused severe emotional distress, which ultimately led him to take the drastic step. Following the incident, a tense atmosphere prevailed on the school premises, with parents and local residents expressing anger and grief.

FIR Filed Against Six Teachers

Based on a complaint filed by Pawan’s mother, the Vadagera police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against six teachers, including the school headmaster, Ayyappa. The police have launched an investigation into the allegations, while senior officials from the education department visited the school to assess the situation and collect details.

Probe Underway; Parents Demand Accountability

The incident has raised serious concerns among parents regarding the treatment of students in educational institutions. Many have demanded a thorough inquiry into the conduct of teachers and the misuse of disciplinary measures. The Vadagera police have intensified the investigation, and officials stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.