Six animals were burnt alive after miscreants set a cattle shed on fire in Koppal, Karnataka. The blaze destroyed the farmer’s livestock, causing heavy losses. Police have launched an investigation as villagers demand strict action against those responsible.

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from the outskirts of Irkal Gad village in Koppal taluk, where innocent animals have fallen victim to a suspected act of arson. In what appears to be either the result of personal enmity or a senseless act of mischief, unidentified culprits allegedly set a cattle shed on fire during the night. Tragically, the animals trapped inside were burnt alive, turning a place of livelihood into a scene of devastation and grief.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The shed, owned by farmer Hanumappa Pinni, now stands reduced to ashes, resembling a graveyard. The loss is not only financial but also deeply emotional, as the animals he had nurtured for years were destroyed in the blaze.

Farmer Left Devastated After Tragic Loss

Like any other day, Hanumappa Pinni had secured his cattle in the shed on the previous evening and locked it before returning home. However, under the cover of darkness, miscreants reportedly set the shed on fire and fled the scene.

As the shed was locked, the animals were trapped inside and had no chance of escape. They were engulfed by flames and perished in a tragic and painful manner. When Hanumappa arrived at the shed the next morning, he was left shattered by the horrific sight. Overcome with grief, he broke down, mourning the loss of the animals he had raised with care and affection.

Six Animals, Including Oxen and Cows, Killed

The fire claimed the lives of six animals, including two oxen essential for farm work, two cows that provided milk, a goat, and even the family dog that guarded the house. The incident has sparked outrage among villagers, who have condemned the cruelty of the act.

Locals expressed their anger, questioning how animals could be targeted in human conflicts. The farmer’s family has reportedly suffered losses worth several lakhs of rupees and now faces a severe livelihood crisis.

Police Investigation Underway, Justice Demanded

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Koppal Rural Police Station. Police officials have visited the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, villagers have demanded swift action against those responsible, urging authorities to identify and arrest the culprits and ensure justice for the affected farmer.