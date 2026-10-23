Karnataka Minister UT Khader has warned private hospitals against excessive charges and withholding deceased patients' bodies over unpaid bills. The government plans transparent billing rules and meetings with pharma and insurance companies.

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader has issued a stern warning to private hospitals against imposing excessive charges on patients, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector. He made it clear that hospitals must not withhold the bodies of deceased patients over unpaid medical bills and said the government would soon introduce a clear policy to address the issue. He also called for a fair and transparent billing system to ensure that patients receive quality treatment at reasonable costs without facing unnecessary financial burdens.

The minister held a meeting with representatives of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) at Arogya Soudha on Thursday to discuss measures to reduce the rising cost of medical treatment and make healthcare more affordable for the common man.

Mandatory Rate Charts In Private Hospitals

Minister Khader instructed private hospital managements to display rate charts detailing the costs of various treatments and medical services. He suggested using different colours to highlight key charges and emphasised the importance of transparency in hospital billing.

He also called for a fair and consistent pricing system across hospitals to help patients understand treatment costs and avoid unexpected expenses.

Private Hospitals Seek Time To Implement Rate Charts

Representatives of private hospitals agreed to display rate charts but requested additional time to implement the proposed requirement. They pointed out that prescribing fixed rates for all surgical procedures could be challenging, as costs may vary depending on a patient's condition and any complications that arise during surgery.

They cautioned that displaying fixed prices without accounting for such variations could lead to confusion and disagreements between patients and hospital staff. The representatives urged the minister to consider these practical challenges before finalising the policy.

Responding to their concerns, Minister Khader said he would consult health department officials before deciding on further measures to address excessive billing. He reiterated the government's commitment to establishing a transparent healthcare system and protecting patients from being overcharged.

The minister also urged private hospitals to cooperate with the government to ensure that quality healthcare remains accessible and affordable to all.

Discussions On The Rising Cost Of Life-Saving Medicines

The meeting also addressed the high cost of life-saving medicines used to treat cancer, heart disease and kidney ailments. The participants discussed measures to prevent unauthorised increases in the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of medicines.

Hospital representatives said they had limited control over procurement costs and the MRPs of medicines. They suggested that the government engage directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors to address the issue.

Minister Khader agreed with the suggestion and said a separate meeting with pharmaceutical companies would be convened soon to discuss ways to make essential medicines more affordable.

Separate Meeting Planned With Health Insurance Companies

The minister also announced plans to hold a separate meeting with health insurance companies to address concerns over additional charges levied on insured patients.

The proposed meeting will focus on preventing hospitals from imposing additional charges on patients covered by health insurance and simplifying the insurance claim settlement process. The initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on patients and improve coordination between hospitals and insurance providers.

Minister Assures Hospitals Of Support In Resolving Regulatory Issues

During the meeting, private hospital representatives raised concerns about compliance requirements imposed by the Fire Department, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act.

Minister Khader received their representations and assured them that the issues would be examined and appropriate steps taken to address their concerns.