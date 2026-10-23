A 30-year-old woman in Vijayapura, Karnataka, was arrested along with her suspected lover and two others for allegedly murdering her husband. The suspects staged the killing as a hit-and-run accident during the victim's morning walk, but CCTV footage exposed the conspiracy.

A 30-year-old woman, her suspected lover, and two others have been arrested in Vijayapura district, Karnataka, for the murder of her husband. The suspects reportedly planned the murder and staged it as a traffic accident to avoid suspicion, according to authorities.

The crime was brought to light after 42-year-old Rajshekhar Biradar's body was discovered on October 4 near Chidambara Temple Road on the outskirts of Vijayapura. Initially, the fatality was thought to be caused by a hit-and-run collision involving an unidentified car. His wife, Ashwini Biradar, had also filed a report with the police.

During the inquiry, CCTV video captured a black Scorpio with no number plate and a motorbike travelling through the neighbourhood. Police questioned the motorbike rider, and subsequent investigation reportedly revealed a murder conspiracy.

According to authorities, Ashwini, her accused lover Anand Kallur, 25, Sachin Badalli, 24, and a young child were arrested in connection with the crime. Police claimed Rajshekhar and Ashwini had been married for around ten years and had twin kids who were six years old. The pair allegedly had regular domestic conflicts.

How The Woman And Her Lover Met?

Around seven months ago, Rajshekhar built a new house in the Ekta Nagar neighbourhood and engaged Kallur to paint it. During the course of the assignment, Kallur supposedly met Ashwini and the two later formed a relationship.

Investigators believe Ashwini intended to get rid of her husband and reportedly discussed the murder plan with Kallur. According to the police report, she told him about Rajshekhar's morning stroll routine.

On the day of the incident, Rajshekhar reportedly left home early in the morning for a walk. Police allege that Kallur and his associates tracked his movements and used a black Scorpio SUV without a number plate to run him over from behind, killing him before fleeing the scene.

Police have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway.