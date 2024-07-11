Karnataka media academy appoints first woman from minority community as President

The Karnataka government has appointed senior journalist Ayesha Khanam as President of the Karnataka Media Academy, marking a significant milestone in the state's media landscape. This appointment is significant because she is the first woman from the minority community to hold this prestigious position.

KV Prabhakar, media adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, recommended Ayesha Khanam's appointment during discussions with the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah endorsed the suggestion, emphasising the need to address historical deficiencies in representation.

Ayesha Khanam brings 26 years of experience in broadcast journalism and mass media to her new role. Her career includes coverage of significant events like Dr. Rajkumar’s kidnapping, Veerappan’s pursuit, political developments in Karnataka, and international events such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to China, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Educationally, Ayesha Khanam holds a Postgraduate in Mass Communication from Bangalore University, complementing her Bachelor of Science degree from the same institution.

Alongside Ayesha Khanam's appointment, the Karnataka Media Academy has welcomed other members, including Ahobalapathy from Chitradurga, K. Venkatesh, a press photographer from Bengaluru, and K. Ningajja, a senior journalist from Koppal. This collective appointment reflects the government's commitment to regional and social justice, ensuring diverse perspectives in shaping media policy and education in Karnataka.

Ayesha Khanam's new role involves promoting professionalism, ethical journalism, and the empowerment of minority voices within the media academy. Her appointment represents a step towards gender equality and social inclusion in Karnataka's media environment.



Latest Videos