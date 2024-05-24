Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: MEA issues show cause notice to Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

    Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is currently believed to be in Germany. He left India on April 27, just one day after voting in the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency of Hassan.

    First Published May 24, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (May 24) issued a show-cause notice to suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, following reports of his involvement in multiple sexual abuse cases. The Karnataka government had requested the cancellation of Revanna's diplomatic passport, a process that the MEA confirmed it has begun.

    Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is currently believed to be in Germany. He left India on April 27, just one day after voting in the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency of Hassan. The allegations against him have sparked a major scandal, with accusations from several women leading to a thorough investigation.

    It is reportedly said that the MEA is processing the cancellation of Prajwal's passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 and related regulations. If his diplomatic passport is revoked, Prajwal's stay in Germany will become illegal, and he could face legal action from local authorities.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been actively pursuing this matter, writing a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to urge swift action. He previously sent a similar letter on May 1. The Chief Minister stressed the necessity of prompt and decisive measures to address the allegations against Prajwal.

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by the Karnataka government to investigate the sexual abuse charges, has also contacted the MEA to request the cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport. This request followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by a local court.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
