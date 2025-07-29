Remona Pereira, a student of St Aloysius College in Mangaluru, set a world record by performing Bharatanatyam for 170 hours nonstop. Her feat, officially recognised by the Golden Book of Records, broke the previous 127-hour record.

Even dancing for 5 to 10 minutes requires considerable energy. You must have seen people getting tired after dancing continuously for 10 to 15 minutes. If you are a dancer yourself, you know how difficult it is to dance continuously for half an hour. But a student of St Aloysius College in Mangaluru has created history by setting a new world record by dancing continuously for 170 hours.

Remona Achieves Feat in Bharatanatyam

Remona Pereira, a final-year BA student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She achieved this remarkable feat by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for approximately 170 hours over 7 days. Her achievement has been officially recognised and entered into the Golden Book of Records.

St Aloysius College played a vital role in supporting Remona’s effort, offering the Robert Sequeira Hall as the venue for her historic dance marathon.

Remona Breaks the 127-Hour Record

Previously, the world record for the longest Bharatanatyam performance stood at 127 hours. Remona surpassed this by dancing for about 170 hours, making her the first person globally to accomplish this extraordinary milestone.

She has been learning Bharatanatyam for the past 13 years and has already received various accolades in the classical dance form. Preparing for this attempt took years of dedication, including daily practice of 5 to 6 hours while managing her academic schedule.

Achieved in Presence of Record Officials

Remona’s record-breaking performance was conducted under the supervision of officials from the Golden Book of Records. Faculty and fellow students from her college supported her throughout, celebrating her discipline and determination.

Year-Long Preparation and Disciplined Diet

In preparation for the event, Remona followed a strict diet plan. During her performance, she took a 15-minute break every 3 hours and consumed light, energy-rich foods such as bananas, yoghurt, coconut water, and well-cooked rice. She began following this diet months ahead of the attempt.

A medical team, including doctors and ambulance staff, was stationed on-site to monitor her health regularly throughout the 7-day marathon. During this period, Remona performed a variety of Bharatanatyam styles to recorded music.

Her record stands as a testament to her dedication, passion, and the belief that nothing is impossible with determination.