Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

Sruthy Saseendran, an aviation enthusiast from Thiruvananthapuram, overcame numerous challenges to set a Guinness World Record for identifying the most airport codes in one minute. Despite job loss, financial struggles, and personal hardships, her dedication and rigorous training paid off.

Thiruvananthapuram: Sruthy Saseendran, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has turned her fascination with aviation into a Guinness World Record achievement. What began as an unusual hobby—memorizing airport codes—soon transformed into relentless practice, allowing her to identify up to 100 airport codes in a minute.

Determined to make her childhood dream of holding a world record a reality, Sruthy, now settled in Melbourne, Australia, meticulously planned and trained for months. Her passion for aviation led her to research unique records, ultimately discovering that no one had attempted a world record in identifying airport codes. Seeing an opportunity, she dedicated herself to mastering the skill and eventually set a new world record.

Sruthy, who grew up in Vellanad, Thiruvananthapuram, had a keen interest in music and rifle shooting during her school and college days, even competing at the state level. However, after moving to Australia post-marriage, she reignited her childhood dream of achieving a Guinness record. With rigorous training and unwavering determination, she has now turned her passion into a remarkable achievement, proving that persistence can make any dream a reality.

Disciplined training

Sruthy Saseendran began her journey toward a Guinness World Record in 2023. Her first step was compiling a database of airport codes from different countries, which she then memorized through continuous practice during her free time at home. Building confidence was crucial in the initial phase—while she could recall only about 30 codes in a minute at first, she gradually increased the number through rigorous training.

To sharpen her skills, Sruthy used PowerPoint presentations where she would recognize codes instantly. Her goal was to recall an airport name within seconds of seeing the code. She dedicated herself to intense practice, waking up at 4 a.m. every day to study. Even during daily activities like cooking or working, she would mentally review airport codes.

Her training involved strict time management, ensuring she could recite the codes within the shortest time possible. With a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, Sruthy scheduled her studies early in the morning before her child woke up. She also used travel time to revise her learning.

By June 2023, after weeks and months of dedicated effort, Sruthy acquired an aviation-related map, which she pinned on the wall and memorized every morning. With unwavering confidence in her ability to recall any airport code instantly, she finally applied for the Guinness World Record attempt, marking a major milestone in her journey.

Memorising Codes:

One of the biggest challenges Sruthy Saseendran faced was that no existing category for such a record existed. Her proposal—to recite a set number of airport codes within a specified time—was rejected three times. Initially, she applied to recall 2,000 codes in one stretch, but this was declined. She then attempted a proposal to name 250 airport codes in five minutes, which was also rejected.

In 2024, her application was finally approved with the challenge of recalling over 60 words in a minute. The real test was proving to Guinness officials that she could recall one airport code per second. While the guidelines required 55 codes, Sruthy pushed her limits and managed to recall up to 100 airport codes within a minute. At home, she had even reached 104, but during the official verification, only 95 were approved, as five codes were deemed unclear.

For authentication, Guinness officials required an unedited video recording from multiple camera angles, including a visible timer. They analyzed whether the spoken codes matched the displayed airport names. Sruthy, who had already memorized thousands of airport codes, completed the challenge with ease. After months of verification, Guinness finally recognized her achievement, cementing her name in the world records.

Overcoming Challenges: A Double Delight for Sruthy Saseendran

Sruthy Saseendran's journey to setting a Guinness World Record was not without obstacles. At times, losing her job and facing financial uncertainty shook her confidence. The passing of loved ones back home added to the emotional and financial strain. Yet, her unwavering determination kept her going. On December 5, 2024, her dream turned into reality as she received the official confirmation of her record.

The challenge was to recall airport codes from different countries without repetition, following strict guidelines. She adopted various memorization techniques, practicing even during household chores and childcare. Unlike before, future aspirants will not have to go through the same difficulties, as she has now established a category for this record. The joy of creating a new category makes her achievement even sweeter.

A Message of Determination

What started as a small dream turned into a two-year-long effort culminating in global recognition. Sruthy emphasizes that anything is possible with dedication. "Hold on to your dreams, rise above circumstances, and make time for your goals. If your passion becomes a habit, success is inevitable. When you believe in yourself, success will find you," she shares.

Currently, Sruthy is in Australia, living with her husband Ranjith and three-year-old daughter Nikita, already planning her next record-breaking feat.

