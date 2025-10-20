Karnataka LoP R Ashoka criticised the state government’s socio-economic survey, calling it misleading and incomplete. He alleged coercion, questioned the 15-day deadline, and said the survey hasn’t even crossed 60% coverage.

Hassan: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday, criticised the socio-economic and educational survey conducted by the state government, saying it is misleading and inaccurate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ashoka claimed that the survey was conducted with incomplete information and did not even reach 60 per cent of coverage.

"The government has made a mistake in the survey. They are adamant that the survey will be completed within fifteen days, but the government is diverting the matter elsewhere. They are lying in the survey; it has not even crossed 60 per cent. Many have not given complete information," he stated.

"I myself have not given all the information so far. Those who came for the survey drank coffee and left," he said.

He further alleged that the government officials are involved in coercive practices, including threatening citizens to provide information.

"People who are threatening you should ask if your father's house is in debt, did this minister come down from heaven. Who gave them the authority to threaten? Infosys Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy have also denied... You have no authority to conduct a survey; it is not in the Constitution, only the Centre has the right," Ashoka said.

The BJP leader underlined that the state government previously spent Rs 650 crores on the first socio-economic and educational survey, and now they are allocating Rs 450 crores for this one. He stated that the survey is politically motivated and questioned the urgency of completing it within fifteen days.

"What is the purpose of conducting a survey by threatening your life? What is the point of doing it in 15 days?" he asked.

In his final remarks, R Ashoka criticised the internal disagreements within the state government, including the incident of sending a minister home. He claimed that the statements from the ministers are more "scripted" than based on public interest.

Karnataka's socio-economic and educational survey started on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 12 for the rest of the State, and October 24 for Bengaluru, following an extension from the original October 7 deadline.

The survey aims to enumerate approximately seven crore people in the state and gain insight into their social and economic status within society.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)