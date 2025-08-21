Karnataka LoP R Ashoka slammed the Congress government, alleging that despite collecting ₹56,000 crore through taxes and fees, development remains stalled. He termed the burden on citizens as “tax terrorism” and demanded real progress.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Opposition Leader R Ashoka on Wednesday claimed that even though an additional fifty-six thousand crore rupees in taxes are being collected from the people of the state, development is not taking place. The Opposition Leader demanded that "no matter how many guarantees are given, we have no objection. But development must happen".

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Ashoka stated that "by increasing various taxes and fees in the state, a total of fifty-six thousand crore rupees in taxes are being collected from the people, yet this is not being used for development. Even after using this money for guarantees, there would still be money left".

"We are not saying don't give money for guarantees. But Congress MLAs themselves are opposing this. MLAs have said that if guarantees are given, everything will go bankrupt. Through this, Congress has become a divided house. If grants were given to MLAs, they would have kept quiet. Because no grants are given and no development is done, this situation has arisen. KSRTC has been left with dues of 1554 crore rupees and BMTC with 532 crore rupees," he said.

SCSP/TSP Funds Diverted to Guarantees

The Opposition Leader said, “Under SCSP/TSP, 35,000 crore rupees have been taken and used for guarantees. They themselves had framed the law that Dalits' money should not be touched. At the beginning, the government had said they would not impose taxes, but save money from commissions and give it for development. But now contractors are saying that commissions have become 60%. In 27 months, 25 taxes have been imposed.”

"Garbage cess has been doubled. Milk prices have been increased twice. Bus fares increased by 15%, vehicle prices by 9%, Cauvery water charges increased, drainage charges increased by 300%, liquor prices by 40%, liquor shop license fees by 50%, electricity rates by 36 paise, metro fares increased, property guidance values increased, professional tax increased, service charges in government hospitals increased, labor department fees increased up to 250 rupees. In BBMP limits, outside RERA, 15,000 rupees per flat has been imposed. This is a form of tax terrorism," he alleged.

List of Increased Taxes and Fees

He further said that if a car is parked inside the house, parking fees are imposed. Panchayat e-khata charges 1,000 rupees, separate charges for e-khata in BBMP, 50 rupees for death certificate, 100 rupees for stamp paper for farmers' loans, and many such taxes and fees have been increased.

"From garbage tax, 750 crore rupees; from milk, 1300 crore rupees; from petrol-diesel, 6500 crore rupees; from bus tickets, 1,000 crore rupees; from vehicle registration fees, 3300 crore rupees; from water charges, 600 crore rupees; thus, additional money is coming from extra taxes and fees," he said.

Bengaluru Roads and Pothole Crisis

He later asserted that there are more than 1500 potholes on roads in Bengaluru. It is not possible to drive vehicles smoothly on any road. When D K Shivakumar was given responsibility for Bengaluru, he spoke of dreaming big. He said he would develop the city that provides 60-65% of the revenue. But like a storyteller, he has woven tales and deceived people. Brand Bengaluru has gone, and it has become "floating Bengaluru and bad Bengaluru".

"No work is being done properly in Bengaluru. Due to potholes, the speed of BMTC buses has come down from 15 km to 9 km. Skywalks have turned into garbage dumps. Bengaluru has come to the 3rd position in the list of worst cities. Arterial and sub-arterial roads are 824 km long, and so far 5,000 crore rupees have been spent. Where has all this money gone?" he questioned.

"Even after spending one lakh crore rupees on the Ettinahole project, it is not completed. Similarly, the tunnel road project has been proposed at a cost of 17,000 crore rupees. If toll is imposed on it, no one will use it. Then, garbage can be dumped in the tunnel itself. I am not against development. But if money is wasted on the tunnel, city development will be impossible," he added.

E-Khata Irregularities Alleged

The opposition leader said that they have brought e-khata as if it is a burden for development. "They charge 12,000 rupees for a one-time khata. Wherever you go to any office, they say server down. If one owner receives OTP on mobile 150 times, what to say about such a system? E-khata should mean simplicity. But there is suspicion that this has led to irregularities worth 10,000 crore rupees.

"There is no solution to the flood problem in Bengaluru. In the future, along with buying buses, boats will also have to be purchased.

Every time it rains, trees fall and four or five people die. BBMP has no money to cut branches and maintain trees," he said.

"Congress MLA Raju Kage had said that coconuts were broken long ago but work has not started yet. Still, 20 crore rupees have not been given to my constituency. They have said they will not give grants to BJP MLAs. If grants are given to everyone, development can be done. Do whatever with the guarantees. But do development works like schools, drinking water, hospitals, etc. Because of this, people are not getting justice." he said.