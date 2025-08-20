Karnataka cabinet approves key measures including appointment of recovery commissioner for illegal mining, fast-track courts, new laws to protect shepherds, prevent stampedes, and streamline residential lift approvals.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of significant measures aimed at addressing illegal mining, safeguarding traditional shepherds, and enhancing public safety at large gatherings. Key decisions include appointing a recovery commissioner to recoup losses from illegal mining, establishing fast-track courts for quicker resolution of mining cases, introducing a new law to protect shepherds, and drafting legislation to prevent stampedes at crowded events. The cabinet also approved amendments to streamline lift installations in residential buildings, ensuring faster approvals by local authorities.

Recovery Commissioner to Recoup Losses From Illegal Mining

The cabinet approved the report submitted by a subcommittee headed by Minister HK Patil concerning illegal mining. The report recommended the appointment of a single statewide recovery authority (commissioner) to recover losses incurred by the government due to illegal mining. The cabinet accepted the recommendation and decided to introduce a new bill during the current legislative session to formalise the authority.

Fast-Track Courts for Mining Cases

To expedite the recovery of financial losses and ensure swift justice, the committee suggested establishing special courts dedicated to mining cases. The cabinet approved this proposal and directed the subcommittee to finalise the details. Additionally, a supervisory committee will oversee the investigation and enforcement of illegal mining cases.

Karnataka Suffers ₹1.50 Lakh Crore Loss From Illegal Mining

Illegal mining has reportedly caused losses of ₹1.50 lakh crore to the state, with only 7.6% of cases currently investigated. Minister HK Patil had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting the government’s inadequate action in punishing offenders and recovering lost revenue. The formation of the subcommittee led by Patil was based on this concern.

New Law to Protect Traditional Shepherds

The cabinet approved the Karnataka Traditional Migrant Shepherds (Welfare Measures and Prevention of Atrocities) Bill 2025. This law aims to safeguard the rights of traditional shepherds and penalise harassment. Violations, including denying shepherds access to non-reserved forest land, government land, or public grazing areas, can result in imprisonment ranging from six months to five years and fines up to ₹1 lakh.

Stampede Prevention Law Following Chinnaswamy Stadium Incident

Following a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, the cabinet approved a new law to control crowds and prevent similar tragedies. The legislation will outline necessary preparations and permissions for organizing large events, incorporating recommendations from the Justice Michael D Cunha Commission, with penalties for non-compliance.

Amendments to Karnataka Lifts, Escalators, and Passenger Conveyors Act

To streamline the process of installing lifts in residential buildings, the cabinet decided to amend the Karnataka Lifts, Escalators, and Passenger Conveyors Act. The amendment will empower local authorities to grant lift installation permissions in residential buildings, reducing the workload of the Lift Commissioner, who currently handles both commercial and residential approvals.