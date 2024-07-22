'There is competition between Karnataka ministers to loot people’s tax money': Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused state government ministers of embezzling public funds, criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged corruption and misuse of funds. Kumaraswamy highlighted discrepancies in the Valmiki Corporation budget and rising costs of essential services, contrasting his efforts to curb societal issues with current practices.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused state government ministers of competing to embezzle public funds. Addressing a voter appreciation event organized by the taluk JDS at the municipal ground in TB layout, Kumaraswamy expressed frustration over what he described as rampant corruption.

Kumaraswamy criticized the state government for allegedly siphoning off funds designated for the development of AC/ST families. He pointed out a discrepancy in the Valmiki Corporation budget, claiming that the Chief Minister admitted to a waste of only ₹94 crores out of Rs 187 crores. "If Rs 94 crores are stolen, is it not theft? Taxpayer money is being looted, and there's no development happening," he asserted.



He also questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s focus on alleged scams from the BJP era, asking why similar issues were not investigated during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure as Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy recalled how, during SM Krishna's administration, Arkavati district land was allocated to large clans under the pretext of redo and denotification. He criticized the dismissal of a report by Congressman T. B. Jayachandra that exposed corruption by Nice Company, labelling the current administration as corrupt.



Kumaraswamy also highlighted the rising costs of essential services. "When we were in power, farmers paid Rs 25,000 for a TC, but now it costs Rs 2.5 lakhs. Essential items have become more expensive. How long will you sustain your guarantees? When the treasury is empty, where will you find money for your schemes?" he questioned.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy noted his decision to ban liquor and lotteries at the request of the public. He accused current MLAs of contributing to societal problems through activities like matka and gambling, contrasting this with his own efforts to curb such issues.

