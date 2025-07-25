The Karnataka health department has capped the price of the Influenza Panel Test at ₹1,700 in private labs to curb overcharging. The move aims to regulate unnecessary testing and ensure affordable viral infection diagnosis.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department has issued an order capping the price of the Influenza Panel Test, used to detect various viral infections, including COVID-19, at ₹1,700 in all private medical institutions and laboratories across the state.

Mandatory Compliance for Private Institutions

All private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in Karnataka are required to comply with this order. It is also mandatory for them to register all Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Non-compliance will invite action under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

Unnecessary Testing Practices Under Scrutiny

As per the COVID-19 testing guidelines issued by the Government of India, private medical institutions and labs are only permitted to conduct COVID-19 tests for SARI cases and just 5% of ILI cases. However, it has come to the department’s attention that several private facilities have been performing Influenza Panel Tests unnecessarily, even for patients with mild fever, collecting throat swabs without creating SRF IDs and charging patients exorbitant rates of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.

Routine Testing for Viral Infections Criticized

Some private hospitals have reportedly been conducting the Influenza Panel Test as a routine diagnostic for any fever or viral infection. To curb this practice and protect patients from excessive billing, the health department convened a meeting led by the Director of Health Services, during which it was decided to cap the price of the test.

Ensuring Affordable Testing and Accurate Reporting

The move aims to ensure that the Influenza Panel Test remains affordable for the general public while also maintaining proper disease surveillance through mandatory registration of SARI and ILI cases on the IHIP Portal. The decision to standardize the price and enforce reporting is based on a formal proposal submitted during the meeting.