Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka monsoon: State records 78% increase in rainfall over past 10 days

    Karnataka sees a drastic 78% rise in rainfall prompting precautionary measures. Revenue Minister stresses safety, instructing departments to act. Chief Minister emphasizes the need to prevent loss of life, and directs district assessments. The surplus rainfall aids water scarcity concerns but affects crops. Government allocates funds for drought relief.

    Karnataka monsoon: State records 78% increase in rainfall over past 10 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Karnataka has experienced a staggering 78% increase in rainfall over the past 10 days, according to reports from the Meteorological Department. This unexpected surge in precipitation has prompted authorities to issue precautionary measures to mitigate any potential damage.

    Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of residents, stating that all concerned departments have been instructed to take necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property damage. Instructions have been relayed to officials in irrigation, rural development, and revenue sectors to ensure comprehensive measures are in place.

    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert to North Karnataka, Yellow alert to coastal districts amid heavy downpour

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underscored the necessity of preventing loss of life, highlighting the inadequacy of compensation in the face of human tragedy. Each year, districts across the state are assessed for areas prone to rainfall impact, with District Collectors mandated to implement precautionary measures accordingly.

    The sudden increase in rainfall has caught many off guard, with figures revealing a substantial deviation from the norm. During the eastern monsoon, the state typically receives 115 mm of rainfall, yet this time around, the precipitation levels have surged to 151 mm, marking a significant 41% increase. Similarly, the monsoon's onset on June 2 typically brings 51 mm of rainfall over 10 days. However, this year, the state has witnessed a staggering 91 mm, representing a remarkable 78% increase compared to previous years.

    Drinking water supply affected:

    The surplus rainfall has offered a silver lining in alleviating concerns over drinking water scarcity. With precipitation levels surpassing expectations across all regions, the imminent threat of drought is expected to diminish significantly within the next 15 days.

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert for 6 districts, heavy downpour expected for 48 hours

    In response to last year's monsoon crop losses, the central government has allocated 3,457 crores to the state. This relief fund has been disbursed to 27.5 lakh farmers, with an additional 233 crores earmarked for 7 lakh farmers affected by drought. The state government has pledged an additional 232 crores towards drought relief efforts, alongside providing livelihood compensation ranging from 2800 to 3000 rupees to 17.9 lakh small and very small farmer families grappling with substantial crop losses.

    Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has assured swift action in distributing compensation to affected farmers, instructing officials to deposit the allocated funds into their accounts within one week.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda AJR

    Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case vkp

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case

    Bengaluru: BBMP garbage tax to be collected with property tax, gets govt nod vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP garbage tax to be collected with property tax, gets govt nod

    Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12 vkp

    Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12

    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert to North Karnataka, Yellow alert to coastal districts amid heavy downpour vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert to North Karnataka, Yellow alert to coastal districts amid heavy downpour

    Recent Stories

    England to Netherlands: 7 countries with existing Monarchy ATG

    England to Netherlands: 7 countries with existing Monarchy

    Mirzapur 3 teaser Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (Watch) RBA

    Mirzapur 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (WATCH)

    Darshan Thoogudeepa: 7 best movies of Kannada actor ATG

    Darshan Thoogudeepa: 7 best movies of Kannada actor

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan anr

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan

    Kalki 2898 AD: 5 takeaways from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: 5 takeaways from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon