Karnataka monsoon: State records 78% increase in rainfall over past 10 days

Karnataka sees a drastic 78% rise in rainfall prompting precautionary measures. Revenue Minister stresses safety, instructing departments to act. Chief Minister emphasizes the need to prevent loss of life, and directs district assessments. The surplus rainfall aids water scarcity concerns but affects crops. Government allocates funds for drought relief.

Karnataka has experienced a staggering 78% increase in rainfall over the past 10 days, according to reports from the Meteorological Department. This unexpected surge in precipitation has prompted authorities to issue precautionary measures to mitigate any potential damage.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of residents, stating that all concerned departments have been instructed to take necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property damage. Instructions have been relayed to officials in irrigation, rural development, and revenue sectors to ensure comprehensive measures are in place.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underscored the necessity of preventing loss of life, highlighting the inadequacy of compensation in the face of human tragedy. Each year, districts across the state are assessed for areas prone to rainfall impact, with District Collectors mandated to implement precautionary measures accordingly.

The sudden increase in rainfall has caught many off guard, with figures revealing a substantial deviation from the norm. During the eastern monsoon, the state typically receives 115 mm of rainfall, yet this time around, the precipitation levels have surged to 151 mm, marking a significant 41% increase. Similarly, the monsoon's onset on June 2 typically brings 51 mm of rainfall over 10 days. However, this year, the state has witnessed a staggering 91 mm, representing a remarkable 78% increase compared to previous years.

Drinking water supply affected:

The surplus rainfall has offered a silver lining in alleviating concerns over drinking water scarcity. With precipitation levels surpassing expectations across all regions, the imminent threat of drought is expected to diminish significantly within the next 15 days.



In response to last year's monsoon crop losses, the central government has allocated 3,457 crores to the state. This relief fund has been disbursed to 27.5 lakh farmers, with an additional 233 crores earmarked for 7 lakh farmers affected by drought. The state government has pledged an additional 232 crores towards drought relief efforts, alongside providing livelihood compensation ranging from 2800 to 3000 rupees to 17.9 lakh small and very small farmer families grappling with substantial crop losses.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has assured swift action in distributing compensation to affected farmers, instructing officials to deposit the allocated funds into their accounts within one week.

