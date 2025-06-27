Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reviewed new police cap designs, possibly replacing the British-era slouch hat. The move aims to modernise police uniforms and enhance professional appearance across Karnataka's police force.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is considering redesigning the state police cap as part of efforts to modernise the force’s appearance and improve functionality. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara reviewed new cap designs at the State Police Headquarters.

The minister examined various cap designs used by police departments in other states and selected one deemed attractive and suitable for Karnataka. The chosen design aims to uphold the professional dignity of police personnel while reflecting a modern aesthetic. Distribution of the new caps across the state is expected soon. Further details from the department are awaited.

Parameshwara reacts to Rajanna’s ‘revolution in September’ remark

Responding to Minister KN Rajanna’s comment about a “revolution in September”, Home Minister Parameshwara said Rajanna might have some information, but he himself was unaware. “Ask Rajanna himself,” he said, noting that such statements from someone in a responsible position naturally cause speculation and discussion.

No knowledge of cabinet changes, says home minister

Regarding Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks about possible “minor changes” and “ministerial reshuffles”, Parameshwara stated, “I have no information about any such changes. The high command will decide.” He expressed strong support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that the CM has not lost control and continues to manage the administration effectively. “Minor issues are natural and will be resolved,” he added.

Only one power centre in the government

Dismissing Rajanna’s suggestion that there are “three power centres” within the state leadership, Parameshwara asserted, “We have only one power centre. The CM and party president are fulfilling their responsibilities, and the high command oversees everything.”

In response to BJP’s criticism of the CM, Parameshwara said, “The CM may be a little soft because of age, but there is no weakness in administration.”