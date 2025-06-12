Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the caste census re-survey will be discussed in today’s cabinet meeting as several communities raised concerns about missing or incorrect data in the earlier report.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that today's cabinet meeting will discuss the caste census re-survey, as several communities have raised concerns about missing or incorrect data.

Caste census re-survey on cabinet agenda

Speaking to mediapersons, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “We will discuss it in today's cabinet meeting. Many people have raised many questions. Therefore, we will review it in today's special cabinet meeting. We also discussed whether it should be taken to the session. The party high command has also asked us to review it. Some people have said that our community has been left out. Some have said their numbers are less than the actual. That is why we are discussing it today.”

Shivakumar criticises BJP’s stance

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar questioned the BJP's intention in questioning the state government's decision to re-conduct the caste census.

"The BJP was opposed to the earlier caste census, citing data sanctity issues. We have announced a redo of the census, but the BJP is still opposing this too," he said, while speaking to reporters here.

Asked about BJP criticising the decision to reconduct the caste census, he said, “The BJP did not accept the earlier caste census report, why the opposition now when we are trying to address the concerns? We are not rejecting the earlier census, we are only trying to correct the shortcomings of the earlier survey in order to allay concerns of several communities.”

Asked if the survey would be conducted in a scientific manner this time, he said, “The modalities would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. Several communities, including Lambanis, Jains, Bestha communities had met me and raised concerns on the earlier survey. The previous survey was also done scientifically through door-to-door visits, but some of the people were hesitant to share their caste details. Our national leaders have given us certain guidelines. The AICC President too has given us many suggestions. The CM will discuss this in the Cabinet meeting and make a decision.”

Caste census trend among states

Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana have already conducted a caste census in their respective state. Telangana has also implemented a 42 per cent backwards class reservation for people in the state.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes has also submitted the caste census (socio, economic and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. The caste census report, if released, will be the second by a Congress-ruled state, after Telangana.