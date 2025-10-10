Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, after meeting ministers Satish Jarkiholi and HC Mahadevappa, called it a “casual meeting” and denied any cabinet reshuffle. CM Siddaramaiah also dismissed reshuffle rumours ahead of the October 13 dinner.

Bengaluru: Amid speculation over a potential upcoming cabinet reshuffle in the state government here, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that his meeting with Congress leaders yesterday was not a political but a "casual one".

Karnataka Home Minister met with the state's Minister of Public Works Department, Satish Jarkiholi, and Minister of Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa, on Thursday, just before the cabinet briefing took place earlier on October 9.

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara has stated that the meeting involved a casual discussion to address cabinet issues.

"There's nothing like that. I don't know how it appeared to you. This isn't the first time we've met many times before. Satish Jarkiholi, Mahadevappa, and I were all good friends and met often. There were some issues in the Cabinet, and we just discussed those. It was a casual meeting. It's nothing new; we've also met earlier at Jarkiholi's and Mahadevappa's homes," he said.

When asked whether discussions over any unfulfilled demands of the Dalit community took place, he retorted, “Who said that the demands of Dalit leaders haven't been fulfilled?”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also called for a dinner meeting of ministers on October 13, amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. However, the CM has dismissed any speculation about the dinner meeting, saying it will be a casual gathering.

"It's been a long time since I invited the ministers for a meal, so I've called them just for that. The dinner has no connection with the cabinet reshuffle", CM Siddaramaiah said on Thursday.

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a menstrual leave policy for individuals working in government offices, multinational corporations, IT firms, the garment industry, and other sectors. People working in these offices will be entitled to 12 days of menstrual leave per year.

The policy was approved after an 18-member committee provided recommendations for its implementation, highlighting the challenges, physical changes, and problems faced by women during menstruation.

State Minister Santosh Lad said that it is a 'feather in the cap' of a progressive government, as they consider the contribution of women in the workforce.

