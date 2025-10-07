Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said 80% of the state's population has been enumerated in the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey. The survey aims to cover 7 crore people, with objections addressed and completion expected soon.

Bengaluru: Around 80 per cent of the state's population, around 5.6 crore people have been enumerated in the ongoing socio-economical and educational survey being carried out in Karnataka. The rest of the people will be counted with the cooperation of the locals, said the state's home minister G Parameshwara on Monday.

"Enumeration has been done in 80% of the population. There are some slow districts that have to be completed before the 7th", Parameshwara told reporters here.

He further mentioned that there is a possibility that the October 7 deadline of completing the caste enumeration exercise might be extended by the Chief Minister, but is "unsure" about it.

"The Chief Minister is reviewing this, and I am unsure whether they may extend the process for a few days to complete it. It has to be completed, there's no option for us", he said.

When responding to the objections raised regarding the survey, Parameshwara expressed confidence in the exercise, saying that "enumeration should happen".

"It has to be completed, there's no option for us...Yes, objections were raised by many people. In total, this is happening. Eighty per cent of the population has answered. Enumeration has occurred in 80% of the population. So, another 20% if they all cooperate, and it will be completed", he told media persons.

Karnataka's socio-economical and educational survey started in September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7. The survey aims to enumerate around 7 crore people in the state, and get to know about their social and economic status in society.

A team led by Madhusudan Naik, along with five members went around the state to collect data, with the aim to cover 50 thousand houses daily.

Earlier today, the residents of Shivamogga district boycotted the survey, citing inaction over providing network connectivity in the villages. The residents of four villages under the Barur Gram Panchayat of Sagar Taluk, namely Barur, Kallukoppa, Theppagodu, and Mulukeri, held banners and protested outside the gram panchayat office.

Shashikumar, a resident of the Barur Gram panchayat area, stressed that while he is not against the survey, getting a network tower is the need of the hour, with previous requests for a tower allegedly being ignored for over three years.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the earlier caste census was not accurate, which is why the state government has approved a new survey.

He added that while objections may arise, the caste census must be conducted as also directed by the court. Speaking to the reporters, DK Shivakumar said, “Anyone may express objections to the caste census. However, this survey needs to be conducted. Even the court has said so... There is no meaning in opposing the survey.”

Prior to this, in October 2024, the Karnataka government had decided to establish a one-person commission to provide advice on implementing internal reservation for scheduled castes. A cabinet decision led to the formation of the commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, which was tasked with reviewing the data before making its next decision.

