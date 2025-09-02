Karnataka High Court rules prisoners can be eligible for sentence reduction even after serving over 20 years. The bench emphasised that good conduct in prison qualifies inmates for remission, parole, or early release unless explicitly denied.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has clarified that inmates serving long-term sentences, including those exceeding 20 years, are not automatically disqualified from seeking sentence reduction. The court emphasized that good conduct and rehabilitation efforts in prison can qualify prisoners for early release, parole, or remission, even in cases involving severe crimes. This ruling came while hearing a petition filed by Deepa Angadi, who challenged the rejection of her plea seeking sentence reduction for her husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, all serving 21-year sentences for murder.

Case Background

Deepa Angadi's husband, Siddappa, brother-in-law Siddalingappa, and mother-in-law Mallavva were initially sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. The Karnataka High Court later reduced their sentences to 21 years. Having already served over 15 years, Deepa Angadi submitted a plea for sentence reduction, which was rejected by the Belagavi jail superintendent.

Petition Challenging Rejection

In her petition, Deepa Angadi highlighted that Siddalingappa has served 17 years, Siddappa 18 years, and Mallavva 15 years of their respective sentences. She argued that all three had maintained good conduct during their time in prison and requested that their sentences be reconsidered for early release.

High Court's Observation

Justice Suraj Govindaraj’s bench emphasised that the purpose of remission is to encourage rehabilitation. The court clarified that a sentence exceeding 20 years does not automatically prevent an inmate from being eligible for sentence reduction. The bench stated that unless a court explicitly bars remission at the time of sentencing, prisoners may qualify for early release based on behaviour and rehabilitation efforts.

Directive to Jail Authorities

The High Court directed the Belagavi jail authorities to review the plea and make a decision regarding the prisoners’ eligibility for sentence reduction within two weeks.