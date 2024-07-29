Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka HC orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 lakh compensation for negligence in woman's death from faulty bus door

    The Karnataka High Court ordered NEKRTC to pay Rs 26.43 lakh for the death of Jayalakshmi, who fell from a malfunctioning bus door. The court found NEKRTC negligent due to broken doors and reckless driving. NEKRTC's appeal was dismissed, and they must pay 6% interest on the compensation from the claim date.

    Karnataka High Court orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 compensation for negligence in woman's death due to faulty bus door vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Karnataka High Court has ordered the North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) to pay Rs 26.43 lakh in compensation for the death of a woman who fell from a malfunctioning bus door. The court's decision highlights the severe negligence of the bus service provider.

    What was the incident?

    The case dates back to August 6, 2019, when Jayalakshmi, a 28-year-old woman, was travelling home after work. The incident occurred in Raichur when the bus she was in, driven recklessly, swerved suddenly. The automatic doors of the bus, which had been broken for three to four years, failed to close properly. As a result, Jayalakshmi fell from the open door and tragically died.

    Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    The initial compensation awarded was Rs 15.93 lakh for Jayalakshmi's two children. NEKRTC challenged this decision, arguing that Jayalakshmi's fall was due to her negligence. The corporation contended that the passenger fell out of the bus and that the accident was not solely due to the broken door.

    Rejecting NEKRTC's arguments, the High Court upheld the compensation amount. The court increased the total compensation to Rs 26.43 lakh, which includes an additional Rs 10 lakh awarded for the negligence. NEKRTC has also been directed to pay 6% interest on the compensation amount from the date of the claim to the payment date.

    The High Court's judgment emphasized that the bus's broken doors posed a clear danger to passengers. Testimonies revealed that the doors had been malfunctioning long before the accident. The court concluded that the driver’s reckless driving, including sudden swerves at high speeds, was a critical factor in the incident.

    Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike

    Jayalakshmi, who earned Rs 12,000 per month, had left behind two children. Although the claimant did not provide evidence of her exact earnings, the court applied guidelines from previous Supreme Court rulings and state legal authorities to determine the final compensation amount.

    In addition to the compensation, the tribunal initially awarded Rs 29.50 lakh at an 8% interest rate annually. NEKRTC's appeal against this ruling was dismissed, affirming the tribunal's decision and holding the corporation responsible for the compensation.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Namma metro passengers likely to surge to ten lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

    Bengaluru two TCS employees killed in collision between BBMP garbage truck and bike near KR circle vkp

    Bengaluru: 2 TCS employees killed in collision between BBMP garbage truck and bike near KR circle

    Karnataka Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40% vkp

    Karnataka: Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40%

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway project gains momentum with Rs 1442 crore tender invitation vkp

    Bengaluru sub-urban railway project gains momentum with Rs 1442 crore tender invitation

    Karnataka Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu vkp

    Karnataka: Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu

    Recent Stories

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Basement owner among 5 arrested, MCD seals 13 other centres gcw

    Delhi IAS coaching centre tragedy: Basement owner among 5 arrested, MCD seals 13 other centres

    Manu Bhaker to Ramita Jindal: Top Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024 gcw

    Manu Bhaker to Ramita Jindal: Top Indian athletes to watch out for

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram Vanchiyoor anr

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram

    CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & others in connection with excise policy case snt

    BREAKING: CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal & others in connection with excise policy case

    Nagaland state lottery July 29, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 29, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon