    Karnataka HC issues notice to Central, State over misuse of government's emblem on number plates

    The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to state and central governments in response to a petition by the High Court Legal Services Committee, highlighting the misuse of official emblems and symbols. Justice NV Anjaria's division bench directed respondents to enforce laws preventing improper use, citing various relevant acts and rules.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has taken action against the misuse of official emblems and symbols by issuing notices to both state and central governments, in response to a petition filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee. The petition, which highlights the necessity of enforcing laws to prevent the improper use of governmental insignias, was brought forth for hearing before a division bench led by Justice NV Anjaria.

    The Tuesday hearing saw arguments presented by both sides, prompting the bench to issue notices to several respondents including the Principal Secretary of the Department of Transport, the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Home Department, and Directors from various Union Ministries.

    Earlier objections raised by Justice R. Devdas underscored the importance of stringent enforcement of regulations to curb such misuse. Following these objections, the High Court directed the Legal Services Committee on June 9, 2023, to file a Voluntary Public Interest Litigation, leading to the recent filing of the application.

    The petition specifically calls for the prevention of misuse of official emblems and symbols as outlined in various acts and rules such as the National Emblem and Name (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act-1950, Emblem and Name (Prohibition of Improper Use) Rules-1982, and the National Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act-2005, among others. Additionally, it urges the governments to effectively implement pertinent rules within state and central motor vehicle acts.

