Karnataka HC issues notice challenges boating permissions near Sakrebyle elephant camp

The state government and district administration have been issued a notice by the Karnataka High Court in response to granting permission to Jungle Lodges and Resort Limited for 'water boating' in the backwaters of the Tungabhadra reservoir near Sakrebyle elephant camp in Gajanur, Shivamogga district.

Arasaiah, the president of the Gangaparameshwari Fisherman's Association, filed a petition that prompted the notice. The petitioner raised concerns about the adverse effects of the boating activities on the local environment and the livelihoods of the association members.

The petitioner's lawyers argued against the permission granted to Jungle Lodges and Resort Limited in the hearing presided over by Justice M. Nagaprasanna. The bench issued notices to various respondents, including the additional chief secretary of the water resources department, Karnataka irrigation corporation, additional chief secretary of public works, port and Inland water transport department, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Shivamogga Wildlife Department, Shivamogga District collector, and the Managing Director of Jungle Lodges and Resort.

The counsel for the petitioner highlighted the long-standing tradition of fishing in the backwaters of the Tungabhadra Reservoir by members of the Gangaparameshwari Fisherman's Association. He raised concerns about the detrimental impact of Jungle Lodges and Resort Limited's water boating activities, initiated in 2022, on local fisheries. The petitioner argued that this has not only disrupted traditional fishing practices but also poses a threat to the livelihoods of association members.

The counsel urged the cancellation of the government's order issued on May 18, 2022, by the Karnataka Irrigation Corporation, which permits Jungle Lodges and Resorts to conduct boating activities, emphasizing their potential adverse effects on the environment and the drinking water sector.

In light of these concerns, the petitioner demanded an immediate halt to Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited's boating activities until the completion of a thorough hearing on the matter.