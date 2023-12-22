Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Congress govt unveils 'Yuvanidhi' youth guarantee scheme: Registration to begin on December 26

    Under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka state Congress government is preparing to launch its fifth guarantee scheme, known as the 'Yuvanidhi' Youth Fund Scheme. Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil announced that the registration process for this initiative will commence on December 26, with the disbursement of funds scheduled to begin on January 12.
     

    Under the 'Yuvanidhi' scheme, unemployed graduates and diploma holders will receive a monthly allowance of ₹3000 and ₹1500, respectively. This marks the fifth guarantee by the state Congress government, emphasising its commitment to youth welfare and skill development. The initiative aims to support individuals who have been unable to secure employment within six months of completing their education.
    The inauguration of the Yuvanidhi scheme by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled for December 26 at Vidhansoudha, while the direct deposit of funds into beneficiaries' accounts will occur during a ceremony in Shivamogga on January 12. The scheme anticipates benefiting approximately 5 lakh 30 thousand individuals, comprising 4 lakh 81 thousand graduates and 48,153 diploma holders. The scheme has allocated a substantial grant of 250 crores to provide unemployment allowances to the eligible beneficiaries.

    Eligibility criteria for the scheme include a requirement for candidates to have completed their education in the academic year 2022–23 and passed in 2023. Additionally, applicants must have resided and studied in the state for a minimum of six years. The state will provide the unemployment allowance for up to six months, and if a beneficiary secures employment within two years, the allowance will cease.

    Minister Sharan Prakash Patil outlined the application process, stating that interested individuals can apply through the Sewasindhu website via Karnataka One, Bapuji Seva Kendras, and Village One Kendras. The application process involves entering the Aadhaar number, obtaining an OTP, and completing the KYC procedure. To prove residency in Karnataka, applicants must submit their SSLC and PUC certificates. Upon successful submission, applicants will receive a confirmation message on their mobile phones.

