Karnataka has released ₹2,482 crore for the 33rd Gruhalakshmi scheme installment. Around 1.24 crore women beneficiaries are expected to receive ₹2,000 each in their bank accounts within two days, ahead of the Dasara festival.

The Karnataka government has released ₹2,482 crore for the 33rd installment of the Gruhalakshmi scheme, with the amount expected to be credited to the bank accounts of around 1.24 crore women beneficiaries within two days. State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-President Dinesh Gooligowda announced the development, bringing relief to women who rely on the monthly financial assistance to meet their household expenses. The latest release is expected to provide timely financial support to beneficiaries ahead of the Dasara festival.

33rd Installment to Be Credited Within Two Days

Under the Gruhalakshmi scheme, each eligible beneficiary has received ₹64,000 through the first 32 installments. With the release of the 33rd installment, beneficiaries will receive an additional ₹2,000, taking the total assistance received by each beneficiary to ₹66,000.

The latest installment will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Gooligowda also stated that the state government had disbursed a total of ₹79,433 crore to 1.29 crore women under the scheme so far.

Gruhalakshmi Funds Released Ahead of Dasara

The latest fund release is expected to provide financial support to women, particularly amid the prevailing drought conditions. Gooligowda expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for releasing the funds ahead of the Dasara festival. The assistance is expected to help beneficiaries manage their household expenses and meet festival-related needs.