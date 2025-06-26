The Karnataka government has mandated the use of Kannada in all official communication under the State Language Act, 1963. Non-compliance will lead to disciplinary action as departments continue using English despite warnings.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has reaffirmed its commitment to the strict enforcement of the Karnataka State Language Act, 1963, making Kannada mandatory at all levels of state administration.

Kannada mandatory in all official communication

According to the Act, all applications and letters received in Kannada must be responded to in Kannada. Office nameplates, legislative activities, official correspondence, and public notices are also required to be in Kannada.

All government orders related to appointments, transfers, and leave approvals must be issued in Kannada. Internal communications, file notes, templates, registers, meeting agendas, and minutes of proceedings must be prepared in Kannada. If original documents are in English, they must be translated and filled in in Kannada.

Exceptions limited to judiciary and central government communication

The only exceptions allowed are communication with the central government, judiciary, and other states. However, the state has observed that some departments continue to use English despite clear instructions, especially in internal notes and documents.

CM orders return of non-compliant files

Taking note of the continued violations, the Chief Minister has ordered the return of non-compliant files and has sought clarification from officials responsible. The government has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those failing to comply with the language mandate.

Widespread violations despite circulars

Reports have surfaced of deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs issuing Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) agendas in English, while public works departments are also preparing documents entirely in English.

Despite repeated reports from the Kannada Development Authority, the rules continue to be violated, with many government bodies and officers failing to adhere to the mandatory Kannada usage norms.

Policy applies to all government and aided institutions

The directive applies not only to government departments but also to corporations, boards, local bodies, universities, and aided institutions. The government has stressed that it is the responsibility of all officers and staff to ensure proper implementation of the language policy.