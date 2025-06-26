Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a 100-day audit resolution campaign to address ₹1,500 crore worth of pending audit objections in Gram Panchayats across the state, aiming for time-bound recovery and accountability.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday informed that a 100-day audit resolution campaign for Gram Panchayats has been launched to address audit objections and recovery notices flagged in the audit reports of Gram Panchayats.

Priyank Kharge launches 100-day audit campaign for Gram Panchayats

According to an official press release, this initiative comes in the wake of serious dissatisfaction and objections raised by the Karnataka Legislature's Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions regarding audit objections listed in the Gram Panchayat audit reports from the financial year 2014-15.

The campaign, launched on June 10, is being undertaken across all districts to ensure time-bound resolution of audit objections and recovery issues as per norms.

Over ₹1,500 crore worth audit objections remain unresolved

The issue of unresolved audit objections in Gram Panchayats is frequently raised in both the Legislative Assembly and Council. As per the audit reports by the State Accounts and Audit Department, a total of 56,551 objections amounting to Rs 1,505.86 crore remain unresolved across all Gram Panchayats in the state as of the end of the financial year 2022-23. It is to address this that the special audit campaign has been initiated, the Minister said.

Taking the matter very seriously, the Minister has directed officials to conduct regular review meetings to ensure timely resolution of pending audit points. Under this campaign, all objections pending up to the end of FY 2023-24 must be addressed as per rules. Ad-hoc committee meetings chaired by Executive Officers are to be held at least twice a month -- or weekly, if needed -- in all Gram Panchayats. In these meetings, objections must be resolved point-by-point as per the norms. If Gram Panchayats fail to provide appropriate documentary replies, recovery proceedings must be initiated, the Minister directed.

Zilla Panchayats must report progress to the state government

Zilla Panchayats must submit detailed reports to the government on action taken during this 100-day campaign for resolution of audit objections and recovery notices. If any district fails to conduct the campaign effectively or shows poor recovery progress, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers will be held directly accountable. The Minister also stated that a monthly review of resolved objections will be conducted.

The campaign has come into effect from June 16, 2025, and will continue until September 23, 2025.