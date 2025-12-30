Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said the govt's stand against Kogilu encroachers is firm, with plans for legal action. Dismissing appeasement charges, he said eligible victims will get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on humanitarian grounds.

Govt Firm on Action Against Encroachers

Amid the Kogilu demolition row, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government's stand against the encroachers was firm as it plans to take legal action against them. He also dismissed the charge that the Karnataka government was indulging in "appeasement politics", saying that the affected people in the Kogilu demolition who are eligible from a "humanity perspective" will get a house through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"No one should encroach illegally. We are not ready to give gifts to encroachers. There is no question of doing appeasement politics in any way," Shivakumar said.

Eligibility and Verification

When asked about the opposition's criticism that Muslims are being appeased, he said, "We are not appeasing anyone. We will take legal action against those responsible for encroachment. Some people have stated that some have collected money. Those who are eligible from the perspective of humanity will be given houses through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

"They said that in the past, rights papers were issued in some parts. I have asked them to verify it. Those who came from outside have also joined recently. The documents will be checked to see how many real voters there are, and they will be rehabilitated," Shivakumar added.

Response to Kerala MPs' Criticism

When asked about the statement by some Kerala MPs condemning the call for no interference in the Karnataka issue, he said that those who failed to fulfil their promises shouldn't comment on the issue here. "We are running the government well. Let them make whatever statement they want. We will not allow illegal encroachers. They have not fulfilled the promises they made in the past, the promises they made during the floods. We do not need such people to tell us. We know how to handle the issue of our state," Shivakumar said.

When asked if illegal residents were being regularised, he said, "Only those who are eligible will be given houses. Only those with names on the local voter list and a genuine local address will be given houses. No regularisation is being done. Eligible residents will be identified."

Compensation for Affected Families

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara today said the state government has decided to provide compensation and houses to the affected. "Yesterday, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting. They have decided to provide compensation and houses to those who lost their homes. This decision has been taken after considering all the pros and cons," Parameshwara told reporters.

Politicisation Accusations

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused Pinarayi Vijayan of politicising the Kogilu encroachment evictions, fearing defeat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. (ANI)