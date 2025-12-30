Karnataka government will provide compensation and houses to those affected by the Kogilu demolition. Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed criticism from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as 'politically motivated', escalating a political row.

Govt to provide compensation, houses

Amid mounting chaos over the Kogilu demolition that left people homeless, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the state government has decided to provide compensation and houses to the affected. "Yesterday, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting. They have decided to provide compensation and houses to those who lost their homes. This decision has been taken after considering all the pros and cons," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Parameshwara dismisses criticism as 'politically motivated'

He dismissed criticism from several political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over the Kogilu demolition in Bengaluru, calling it "politically motivated". "Statements made by others are politically motivated; opposition statements are a separate matter. This decision was not taken because people from Kerala said so. There may be people from other states among the victims, but we did not act because the Kerala Chief Minister said anything. It is not right for the Kerala Chief Minister to interfere in this matter. If we were to interfere in their state's affairs, would they remain silent?" Parameshwara said.

Political row escalates

This comes as Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, over the latter's remarks against people of Kerala amid the Kogilu encroachment eviction row. Chandrasekhar alleged that Congress divides people along the lines of caste, geography, religion, and language. "This Cong 'leader' is exactly what Rahul Gandhi ordered - For a party that talks of Bharat Jodo and the constitution, its politics is about dividing people using caste, geography, religion, language, etc. So by DK Shivakumar's standards of shameless politics, should Malayalees and Indians be saying we don't want Italians and half Italians 'interfering' in Kerala and India?" the Kerala BJP chief wrote on X.

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused Pinarayi Vijayan of politicising the Kogilu encroachment evictions, fearing defeat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after inspecting the government land at Kogilu, which was cleared of encroachment, he said, "The state government had given the quarry land for solid waste management nine years ago. Some people have come and erected sheds in that land recently. Voters' ID cards had not been issued to people here as they were residing on government land."

Details of demolition and relocation

Siddaramaiah has detailed the ongoing demolition of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished following notices to residents. He stated that after verifying all residents, genuine evictees who lost their homes will be accommodated at Byappanahalli. (ANI)