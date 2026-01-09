Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has stated that the Kogilu house allotment process is on hold. A multi-departmental verification is still in progress to confirm eligibility, and no allotments will occur until it is complete.

Verification Process Ongoing, No Allotments Yet

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that in the ongoing Kogilu house allotment issue under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme, the verification process by multiple departments is still in progress and no allotments will take place until eligibility is confirmed as per guidelines. "The Housing Department, Police Department, BDA, and Revenue Department have all conducted verification as per the prescribed guidelines to identify eligible beneficiaries. The verification process is still ongoing. It will take time to complete the entire verification. We have instructed that once the first list is released, houses should be allotted only to those who are found eligible. We have sent the cases to the Police and Revenue Departments for verification," said Gowda.

He further added, "Until the verification is completed, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this matter. There will be no house allotment today. I have spoken to the Housing Minister. Eligibility must strictly be as per all the rules. Both the Housing Minister and we have decided that no rules should be bypassed or deviated from. We had thought the verification would be completed by now, but it is still in progress. We are not exerting pressure on anyone to get things done."

Opposition Alleges Favoritism, Demands Priority for Kannadigas

On January 3, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka demanded that Kannadigas, instead of Bangla people at Kogilu Cross, be given priority in house allocation under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation schemes, for which around 65,000 people have reportedly applied. Critising the ruling Congress government over the allocation of houses to Bangla people, he said, "Thousands of Kannadigas have applied and are waiting for houses. However, the Congress government is giving houses to Bangla residents at Kogilu Cross. We will protest against this on January 5. We will also fight legally. We will fight in the next session as well."

Meanwhile, earlier, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan alleged that illegal immigrants have created a "mini-Bangladesh" in the state. Narayan said that the illegal immigrants from West Bengal, who first entered Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and later on reached Karnataka, have created a "mini-Bangladesh" in the state. He further urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct background checks of illegal immigrants and deport them immediately. "These are people who have come illegally from Bangladesh. They have systematically created a mini-Bangladesh here. They come from West Bengal and then make a soft landing in some neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and then later infiltrate into Karnataka... Their backgrounds should be checked, and they should be informed that they are immediately deported, and the strictest possible action is taken against them. The NIA should investigate the background of each and every individual..." he said.

Action on Illegal Structures

A few days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailed the demolition of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished after notices were served to residents. He stated that after verifying all residents, genuine evictees who lost their homes will be accommodated at Byappanahalli. (ANI)