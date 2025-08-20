The Karnataka Assembly passed the Gig Workers’ Welfare Bill to ensure transparency, income security, and health benefits. The bill mandates registration of workers and platforms, creates a welfare board, and provides insurance up to ₹2 lakh.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad introduced the gig workers' welfare bill in the legislative session of the Assembly on Tuesday. After explaining, he stated that those working on digital platforms are gig workers. It includes food items, e-market, professional, transport, and health services.

"This new concept has come to the country," he said, "Such an act is already in force in foreign countries. This commerce platform is growing year by year," the Minister Lad added.

NITI Aayog Estimates 23.5 Million Workers Covered

According to NITI Aayog, 23.5 million workers will come under its purview. "There are 4 lakh gig workers in Karnataka. Out of them, some own two-wheelers, rickshaws, and cars," he stated.

The bill aims to introduce transparency in the system of automatic monitoring and decision-making, thereby holding digital platform collectors accountable. Minister Lad stated that this includes providing a dispute resolution mechanism, forming a welfare board, and establishing a welfare fund for platform-based gig workers.

He noted that most gig work occurs in urban areas with traffic congestion, air pollution, and noise pollution. Due to pollution, a gig worker is suffering from health problems as if he had smoked ten cigarettes. The state government has provided health insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh to him, he said.

Over 10,500 Workers Already Registered in Karnataka

Minister Lad stated that 10,560 workers have already registered under this gig platform.

He also stated that platform-based gig workers are required to register with the board, and that collectors or platforms must also register. Additionally, income security and proper working conditions are provided for gig workers, he added.

All members of the ruling and opposition parties welcomed the 'Gig Workers Bill'.

The bill was then passed by voice vote when Assembly Speaker UT Khader put it to the ballot.