Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19

    As the calendar turns towards a new year, Karnataka is bracing itself for a daunting challenge in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities and officials have sounded an alarm, predicting that the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is likely to peak in January, extending its impact well into the end of February.

    Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The onset of winter has created a conducive environment for the coronavirus to thrive, with its lifespan reportedly prolonged during this season. The virus is demonstrating an increased ability to affect individuals with weakened immune systems, particularly those grappling with respiratory issues and chronic diseases. As the state experiences a surge in infections, the spectre of COVID-19 is casting a shadow over the eagerly anticipated New Year celebrations.
    Also Read: Karnataka witnesses surge in active COVID cases, ranks second in India

    Health department officials have conveyed a somber message, stating that they expect the highest surge in COVID-19 cases to occur in the month of January, with a subsequent decline anticipated by the end of February. This forecast has raised concerns, especially for those vulnerable to the severity of the infection. The upcoming festivities, including Christmas and New Year 2024 celebrations, the Sabari Male Swami Ayyappa Vrata, and various fairs and gatherings, are likely to contribute to an increase in the number of people, further fueling the spread of the virus. 

    Health experts express particular worry about the first week of January, projecting it as a critical period in the fight against COVID-19. In response to these projections, the Karnataka government has adopted a proactive approach, emphasising the need for an extensive testing regime during this period. Health officials expect a surge in testing, scheduling 1500 COVID-19 tests daily in Bengaluru alone.

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has outlined its testing strategy, including 1,050 RTPCR COVID tests and 450 rapid antigen tests. The focus will be on testing individuals with influenza-like illness (ILI) and those experiencing severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (SARI), especially those with chronic illnesses. The government aims to conduct these tests to promptly identify and treat infected individuals. To further fortify its defences against the anticipated surge, primary health centres (PHCs) in Bengaluru are on high alert. 

    Health care settings are implementing increased testing efforts to detect any rise in infections early on. The government has dispatched testing kits to all PHCs, allocating 2000 kits to each center, to ensure a robust testing infrastructure is in place.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Surge in COVID-19 cases raises concern in Bengaluru: 19 new infections detected in a single day

    Surge in COVID-19 cases raises concern in Bengaluru: 19 new infections detected in a single day

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products vkp

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products

    Karnataka witnesses surge in active COVID cases, ranks second in India vkp

    Karnataka witnesses surge in active COVID cases, ranks second in India

    Why is Bengaluru Metro experiencing lack of passenger footfall? vkp

    Why is Bengaluru Metro experiencing lack of passenger footfall?

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays

    Football Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot osf

    Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot

    Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try ATG

    Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try

    INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    'INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt...' BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details AJR

    Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon