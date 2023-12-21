Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19

As the calendar turns towards a new year, Karnataka is bracing itself for a daunting challenge in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities and officials have sounded an alarm, predicting that the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is likely to peak in January, extending its impact well into the end of February.

The onset of winter has created a conducive environment for the coronavirus to thrive, with its lifespan reportedly prolonged during this season. The virus is demonstrating an increased ability to affect individuals with weakened immune systems, particularly those grappling with respiratory issues and chronic diseases. As the state experiences a surge in infections, the spectre of COVID-19 is casting a shadow over the eagerly anticipated New Year celebrations.

Health department officials have conveyed a somber message, stating that they expect the highest surge in COVID-19 cases to occur in the month of January, with a subsequent decline anticipated by the end of February. This forecast has raised concerns, especially for those vulnerable to the severity of the infection. The upcoming festivities, including Christmas and New Year 2024 celebrations, the Sabari Male Swami Ayyappa Vrata, and various fairs and gatherings, are likely to contribute to an increase in the number of people, further fueling the spread of the virus.

Health experts express particular worry about the first week of January, projecting it as a critical period in the fight against COVID-19. In response to these projections, the Karnataka government has adopted a proactive approach, emphasising the need for an extensive testing regime during this period. Health officials expect a surge in testing, scheduling 1500 COVID-19 tests daily in Bengaluru alone.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has outlined its testing strategy, including 1,050 RTPCR COVID tests and 450 rapid antigen tests. The focus will be on testing individuals with influenza-like illness (ILI) and those experiencing severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (SARI), especially those with chronic illnesses. The government aims to conduct these tests to promptly identify and treat infected individuals. To further fortify its defences against the anticipated surge, primary health centres (PHCs) in Bengaluru are on high alert.

Health care settings are implementing increased testing efforts to detect any rise in infections early on. The government has dispatched testing kits to all PHCs, allocating 2000 kits to each center, to ensure a robust testing infrastructure is in place.