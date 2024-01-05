Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP leaders rally 'Arrest Me Too' protest amid Ayodhya arrests, stir in Karnataka

    Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and MP P.C Mohan, along with other BJP leaders in Karnataka, have launched a protest campaign called 'Arrest Me Too Abhiyan.' The protest is in response to what they perceive as the Congress government's aggressive pursuit of arresting Karsevaks associated with the Ayodhya movement, stirring echoes of the past and heightening tensions in the state. 

    The protest gains significance in light of the approaching inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a long-cherished dream for many Hindu devotees. The BJP leaders argue that the Congress government's actions, such as reopening cases dating back 30 years, are an attempt to thwart the celebration and create unrest in the state.
    Also Read: Dattapeeth case reopened after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrest: K'taka CM SIddaramaiah issues clarification

    Notable BJP leaders like R. Ashok and MP PC Mohan, have voluntarily put themselves forward for arrest, challenging the Congress government to exercise its authority if it truly believes in its actions. Strong statements accompany the campaign, questioning the motives behind the sudden revival of old cases and the alleged interference in religious affairs.

    Former minister S. Suresh Kumar, actively participated in the protest, expressed his concerns over what he perceives as anti-Sri Ram and anti-Hindu policies of the Congress government. Suresh Kumar, a witness to the Ayodhya campaign events, denounced the arrests of Karsevaks and questioned the need to revisit cases from three decades ago.

    As the nation anticipates the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir, BJP leaders criticise the Karnataka Congress government for attempting to undermine the significance of this momentous occasion. The arrest of Karsevaks is viewed as a political move, with accusations that the Congress is acting on the instructions of party leader Sonia Gandhi further escalating the political tension. Former Minister S. Suresh Kumar raised pertinent questions, asking why the government has chosen this moment to revive old cases. 

