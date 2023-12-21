Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has declared that neither he nor his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, will be contesting in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy emphasised that while they won't be vying for parliamentary seats, both father and son are committed to actively participating in the electoral process by engaging in campaigns across 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.



The decision not to contest has stirred speculation and raised questions about the political future of the Kumaraswamy family in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy dismissed any such notions, stating that the move is not an indication of a retreat from politics but rather a strategic decision to focus on campaign efforts. "I have no such thoughts," he affirmed when asked about his personal electoral aspirations, quelling rumours of a potential Lok Sabha bid.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who faced defeat in the past elections, particularly in Mandya, has chosen not to throw his hat into the ring for the third time. While there are voices urging him to reconsider, the former Chief Minister highlighted the importance of trust within the party and expressed confidence in making final decisions about candidates by the end of January.

Addressing the media's curiosity about potential alliances, Kumaraswamy clarified that there is no confusion within the Janata Dal (Secular) party regarding an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party's high command is expected to resolve minor issues within the BJP, Kumaraswamy acknowledged. Kumaraswamy also hinted at the political landscape in Karnataka, mentioning influential figures like Shinde and Ajith Pawar and predicting potential changes in the government post 2024.

Responding to speculations about his role on the national stage, Kumaraswamy remained elusive. "Anything can happen in politics whenever it wants," he stated, leaving the door open for unforeseen developments. He emphasised the dynamic nature of politics, where outcomes are not predetermined and decisions often unfold based on the ever-changing political landscape.