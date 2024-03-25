Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Fire ravages hills near Dattapeeth in Chikkamagaluru following alleged tent cooking

    A forest fire near Dattapeeth, Chikkamagaluru, sparked during the Uroos celebration, possibly due to the scorching sun. It swiftly spread, engulfing the hill and causing extensive damage. Residents struggled to contain it, and authorities are now working to prevent further harm to the fragile ecosystem.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    A devastating forest fire has erupted near Dattapeeth in the district of Chikkamagaluru, sparking concerns among locals and authorities alike. The blaze, which ravaged through grasslands in the Shola forest, is believed to have been ignited by the intense heat of the scorching sun.

    The incident occurred amidst the Uroos celebration organized by the Muslim community at Dattapeeth, drawing participants from various parts of the state. Worries escalated as it was suspected that the cooking tent might catch fire, posing additional risks to the already precarious situation.

    Witnesses reported that the fire swiftly spread, engulfing the entire hill and leaving behind a landscape of charred pastures. Residents rallied together in a desperate attempt to quell the flames, but their efforts were hindered by the intensity of the blaze.

    The foothill forest of Dattapeeth, nestled within the Chikkamagaluru taluk, now bears the scars of the destructive inferno. Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the situation and prevent further damage to the delicate ecosystem.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
