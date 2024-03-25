Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tumkur: Thousands of wild Animals, Birds go into flames as forest fire destroys 75 acres of forest

    A blaze near Adi Thimmappa Swamy temple in Togarighatta, Karnataka's Tumkur, spread uncontrollably for 80 minutes before fire brigade arrived. It ravaged Survey No. 97, 98, and 99 of Holavanahalli Hobali B.D.Pura Village, causing significant wildlife casualties. Despite delayed assistance, local women aided containment efforts with saffron leaves, earning community praise.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Thousands of Animals and Birds were burnt into flames as a forest fire destroyed 75 acres of forest area neighbouring the Adi Thimmappa Swamy temple in Togarighatta in Karnataka’s Tumkur. However, by the time the fire brigade arrived, a staggering 80 minutes had elapsed, allowing the fire to spread uncontrollably in all directions.

    The affected region, encompassing Survey No. 97, 98, and 99 of Holavanahalli Hobali B.D.Pura Village in Koragere Taluk, bore the brunt of the blaze, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Shockingly, despite repeated calls for assistance, the fire officers arrived late and only attempted to douse the flames from one direction, leaving locals dismayed.

    As the forest was engulfed in fire and raging, the animals rushed into the farmers' fields. The birds that were nesting in the trees left their little chicks, chirping in the sky as they reached out for protection. More than a thousand animals and birds died on the spot due to the fire.

    Alleged negligence of fire brigade:

    Following the outbreak of the forest fire, locals promptly contacted the fire station on three separate occasions. However, the staff arrived a staggering two hours late and focused their efforts solely on extinguishing the fire near the private Koliparam before departing. Despite pleas from the locals, they halted their vehicle and loitered for half an hour near Reddikatte. Allegations suggest that they indicated a journalist's inquiry would prompt a response call. Subsequently, the fire truck departed after stating that their water supply had been depleted and they needed to return to the office.

    More than 30 women residing in nearby huts courageously entered the fray, armed with nothing but determination and saffron leaves plucked from the trees. Their valiant efforts helped contain the blaze, earning them the admiration and gratitude of the local community.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
