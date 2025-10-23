Karnataka Energy Department has announced a 17-hour outage of all online electricity services across BESCOM, HESCOM, GESCOM, CESC, and MESCOM from 8 PM on Oct 24 to 1 PM on Oct 25 due to urgent IT system maintenance.

Bengaluru: The Energy Department of Karnataka has announced that all online services for urban electricity customers across the state will be unavailable for 17 hours due to urgent IT system maintenance. The disruption will begin at 8 PM on October 24 and continue until 1 PM on October 25. During this period, customers will be unable to pay electricity bills, apply for name changes, meter changes, or request new connections through any online portals.

This temporary suspension of services will also affect third-party platforms such as the BESCOM Mitra app, Bangalore One, and Karnataka One, which are commonly used for bill payments. The outage will cover all five electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) operating in Karnataka: BESCOM, HESCOM, GESCOM, CESC, and MESCOM. Residents are advised to plan their payments and applications accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

ESCOMs and Affected Areas

BESCOM Jurisdiction

All sub-divisions in Bengaluru city, Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chintamani, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Sira, Channapatna, Anekal, Mulbagal, Bangarapet, Gauribidanur, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, K.G.F., Challakere, Kunigal, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Hiriyur, and Tiptur city.

CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation)

Malavalli, Nanjangud, Mysuru, Mandya, Hunsur, Chamarajanagar, K.R. Nagar, Arsikere, Madikeri, Kollegal, Hassan, and Channarayapatna.

MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company)

Bantwal, Kadur, Tarikere, Puttur, Udupi, Mangaluru, Shikaripura, Sagara, Shivamogga, Bhadravathi, and Chikkamagaluru.

GESCOM (Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company)

Manvi, Sindhanur, Bidar, Gangavathi, Kalaburagi, Sedam, Basavakalyan, Wadi, Aland, Bhalki, Shahapur, Shorapur, Siruguppa, Kampli, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal, Humnabad, and Hosapete.

HESCOM (Hubballi Electricity Supply Company)

Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Jamkhandi, Bailhongal, Lakshmeshwar, Nargund, Ramdurg, Chikkodi, Guledgudda, Mahalingpur, Athani, Bhatkal, Dandeli, Indi, Saundatti, Savanur, Sirsi, Kumta, Bagalkote, Rabkavi-Banahatti, Gadag, Gokak, Haveri, Ilkal, Mudhol, Ranebennur, and Vijayapura city sub-divisions.

Advisory to Residents

Customers in all affected regions are advised to complete electricity bill payments and service requests in advance. The Energy Department has emphasised that no online services will be functional during the maintenance window, and residents should plan accordingly to avoid disruptions.