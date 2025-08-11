Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged PM Modi to extend funding support to Bengaluru on par with Delhi. He highlighted urgent infrastructure needs due to rapid urbanisation and requested a ₹1.5 lakh crore investment.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend funding support to Bengaluru on par with Delhi, to enable the city to emerge as a truly global metropolis.

Highlights City’s Role As India’s Technology And Innovation Hub

In a letter written to Prime Minister Modi, Deputy CM Shivakumar highlighted the challenges Bengaluru is facing due to 'rapid urbanisation'.

The letter read, "On behalf of the Government of Karnataka, I warmly welcome you to Bengaluru, the nation's foremost technology and innovation hub. Contributing substantially to the national GDP and hosting India's largest IT/ITES base, global investments, research institutions, and skilled talent, Bengaluru drives the country's economy and innovation. However, rapid urbanisation has created urgent challenges in mobility, water supply, waste management, drainage, housing, and overall infrastructure."

Points To Karnataka’s High Tax Contribution To The Centre

Stating that Karnataka is the second-highest tax-paying state in the country, DK Shivakumar said that Bengaluru required an estimated investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crores.

"The construction of urban tunnels, the Bengaluru Business Corridor, integrated solid waste management plants, elevated roads along metro lines, flyovers, additional drinking water projects, new roads over storm water drains, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will require an estimated investment of Rs. 1.5 lakh Cr. As Karnataka is the second-highest tax-paying state in the country, contributing about Rs. 4.50 lakh Cr annually to the national exchequer, I request the Government of India to extend funding support to Bengaluru on par with Delhi, enabling the city to emerge as a truly global metropolis," the letter read.

It further added, "Your continued guidance and assistance will be invaluable in realising the vision of a world-class Bengaluru with sustainable infrastructure and inclusive growth."

Accuses Centre Of Neglecting Bengaluru’s Development

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had alleged that Bengaluru has been neglected and the state government have not been given sufficient funds for the development of the city.

"I will tell him what is required and to be given to Bengaluru... We have not been given sufficient funds. Bengaluru has been neglected. I would like to tell PM Modi that you have to take care of the city as a national capital... The MPs or MLAs of the BJP are only getting votes in the name of PM Modi or the party," he said.