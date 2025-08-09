DK Shivakumar stated they have proof for malpractices in various constituencies and urged a statewide investigation. The Election Commission has reportedly initiated an inquiry. Congress also emphasized the importance of free and fair elections.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the Congress party had appealed to the Election Commission to investigate the voter list fraud in the state. Leading a delegation of Congress leaders, the DCM submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission regarding election fraud in various parts of the state, including the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency.



Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Shivakumar said, "We held a protest under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to protect voters' rights. In view of the court orders, we decided not to march to the Election Commission, and only a few leaders submitted the memorandum. Rahul Gandhi has provided all the information about the election fraud. We have submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission to review the voter list across the state."



"We have not submitted the samples of Mahadevapura and Gandhinagar to the Commission. What Rahul Gandhi released in the press conference yesterday was only an example. There are many such cases across the state and we have appealed to the Commission to investigate it. There is enough proof on voter enlisting in multiple places, voter IDs without addresses, vacant sites as addresses, etc. We have highlighted 8-10 points in our memorandum," Shivakumar said.



"Anbukumar of the Election Commission has informed us that he has started the investigation. We welcome the initiation of the action. We will inform the Commission about frauds in various constituencies of the state, not just Karnataka or Mahadevapura," he added. "It is very easy to de-duplicate the voter list with the help of computers. The Election Commission officials must have basic courtesy to do so, we have brought this to their attention. This needs to be debated at the national level and hence we are organising protests. Protests will continue in the future too," he further added.

Hang Us If We Are Lying, Shivakumar to ECI

When asked about the Election Commission's statement that it would need an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi, he said, "What affidavit do they need? They take our affidavit when we contest the elections, and also when we win. Hang us if we are lying. Election Commission has not denied the allegations of Rahul Gandhi. We are collecting information as they are asking for an affidavit."



On Arvind Limbavali's statement that double enrolment of voters had happened in Chamarajapet and Varuna constituencies, he said, “A fraud is a fraud anywhere, they must initiate action. Free and fair elections must be held as per the Constitution.” When asked about DK Suresh's statement that similar things had happened in two assembly constituencies of Bengaluru Rural parliamentary constituency, he said, "He had written to the Election Commission in the past and submitted proof, but the Commission had not considered his appeal."



On India Today fact checking and confirming Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election fraud, he said, “I would like to congratulate India Today. Media is an integral part of democracy. It is our responsibility to protect democracy. We understand it is late to file an objection to the Election Commission, but we are trying to correct the system.” Replying to a question on Election Commission websites being down in some states, he said, “It is not a problem of one party, it concerns every single party and the entire democratic process. We are only trying to protect the voters' rights.” Asked why BJP leaders are criticising the Congress party's allegations, he said their behaviour shows their involvement in the fraud.